Lori Morgan, MD, MBA, Joins the Exceptional Women Alliance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, is a nationally recognized healthcare executive and physician leader with deep experience guiding complex health systems through periods of significant transformation and growth. She has joined the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA), a global community of women executives and founders committed to leadership excellence, meaningful connection, and impact.

Lori Morgan

"For me, the most amazing part is the women," said Dr. Morgan. "So many fantastic women with a diverse collection of gifts and passions. It would take a lifetime to meet so many talented, smart, and kind women individually—and in EWA they are all there in one place!"

Dr. Morgan recently completed her tenure as President and Chief Executive Officer of Huntington Health, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai Health System. During her leadership, she oversaw major financial and clinical turnarounds, expanded high-acuity and specialty service lines including ECMO, oncology, psychiatry, and cardiac surgery, and strengthened physician and staff engagement across the organization.

With a clinical foundation in general surgery, trauma, and critical care, Dr. Morgan has held senior leadership roles across multiple healthcare systems, including Regional Trauma Medical Director, Hospital President, and Chief Executive Officer. Her career reflects a consistent focus on operational excellence, strategic innovation, and sustainable organizational performance in complex healthcare environments.

In addition to her executive leadership, Dr. Morgan is deeply engaged in healthcare governance and policy. She has served on local, state, and national boards, including the Hospital Association of Southern California, the California Hospital Association, and the American Hospital Association. Through these roles, she contributes to healthcare advocacy, governance oversight, and system-level strategy.

Dr. Morgan is known for her collaborative leadership style and strong crisis management capabilities. She has successfully led complex affiliations, partnerships, and system-wide transformations, balancing operational rigor with culture-building, leadership development, and long-term organizational resilience.

"Dr. Morgan's wide-ranging excellence in healthcare, governance, and C-suite leadership adds significant value to our EWA community, and we are delighted to welcome her into our sisterhood," said Larraine Segil, Founder and CEO of Exceptional Women Alliance.

About Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share their knowledge. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success—one woman at a time. The life-long program enables each participant to be connected as alumnae in the ever-expanding EWA global community, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance.

Learn more at www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com

SOURCE Exceptional Women Alliance