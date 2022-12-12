Lori Read Joins RKD Group as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD, the leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to nonprofits in North America, is excited to welcome Lori Read as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth.

Read comes to RKD with three decades of senior strategic experience in relationship management and revenue generation in professional services, nonprofit fundraising, data and financial systems.

RKD Group Lori Read

"Lori is a dynamic force in our industry," CEO Tim Kersten said. "We're excited to welcome her to RKD and anticipate our strong continued growth trajectory through her strategic leadership."

Read will be responsible for building and leading the team to drive RKD's new business growth.

"I have had the good fortune of being a partner to RKD—and, in the past, a competitor. In that time, I've always respected their people as some of the best fundraisers in the industry and for the work they do for their clients. I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to join the RKD team and I look forward to what's ahead," said Read.

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations. With five decades of expertise, RKD Group's omnichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive the best return on investment. RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

