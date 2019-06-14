Lori Singer Appointed President Of Parlux Ltd. Fragrances

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parlux announces the appointment of Lori Singer as President of Parlux Ltd., effectively immediately. In her new role, Singer will lead the strategic direction of Parlux, including the development and innovation of its existing portfolio of brands, as well as the acquisition of new licenses.

Lori Singer, President of Parlux

Singer brings a wealth of experience to the company and is a highly regarded executive in the beauty industry. She has held key positions at Coty, including Group VP Global Marketing and was instrumental in building successful global fragrance businesses for some of fashion's leading designers including Calvin Klein, Vera Wang, Balenciaga and Nautica. Most notably, Singer was responsible for the growth strategy and success for Marc Jacobs Daisy and its fragrance collection where the global business tripled under her leadership.

"Lori is an incredibly strong, intuitive and talented leader with proven success in building prestigious global fragrance businesses," says Stephen Nussdorf, Executive Chairman of Perfumania Holdings Inc. "With a keen eye for emerging trends and building strategic partnerships, I look forward to the exciting new opportunities she will uncover as she leads the company through its next phase of growth."

Singer has a proven track record in portfolio management and the advancement of new business models with highly successful direct to consumer results.

During her 20+ year beauty career, Singer has been named one of the top 50 Women Brand Marketers. She sits on the Board of Directors of Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) where she was also the recipient of the CEW Achiever Award in 2010.

"Having worked with some of the most iconic designers in the industry, I am thrilled to be able to leverage my strengths in strategic brand building, licensing and consumer insights to guide Parlux' prestige fragrance collections," says Lori Singer. "There is tremendous opportunity to maximize Parlux' existing franchises and expand the vision of the company to include unique fragrance collaborations and take the company to the next level."

ABOUT PARLUX FRAGRANCES, LTD.

Parlux LTD, a division of Perfumania Holdings Inc., is a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products since 1987. It is ranked among the Top 100 Cosmetic and Fragrance companies globally and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including: Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara and Jason Wu, among others.

Parlux LTD is a wholly owned subsidiary of Perfumania Holdings Inc., an independent national, vertically integrated wholesale distributor and specialty retailer of fragrances and related products.

SOURCE Parlux LTD