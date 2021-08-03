Lorien recognized as an industry leader in NelsonHall's 2021 CWS and MSP NEAT Evaluation

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology, digital and professional talent solutions specialist Lorien has been named in the 'Leaders' quadrant of NelsonHall's 2021 NEAT analysis for contingent workforce solutions (CWS) and managed service programs (MSP).

NEAT (NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool) is an annual assessment by leading independent research analyst firm NelsonHall on the performance of vendors supplying contingent workforce solutions and managed service programs. The NEAT matrix evaluates suppliers on a range of criteria, including service innovation, geographic coverage, capability in mid-market provision, and the ability to deliver on a transformation journey, to identify the best performing providers in the market.

This year's report evaluated the performance of 18 vendors, with Lorien named as one of the overall 'Leaders' in the report.

Lorien was recognized as a 'Leader' across all categories, including in 'Enabling a transformation journey,' which saw Lorien scoring highly for both 'Ability to deliver immediate benefit' and 'Ability to meet future client requirements.' Lorien was recognized in the report for its innovation as well as its high performance, being positioned highly for its ability to meet future client need within the 'Leaders' quadrant.

Nikki Edwards, Principal Research Analyst at NelsonHall said: "There is no doubt that Lorien's ability to consistently think outside the box when designing impactful solutions reflects a track record of sourcing scarce technological/digital skillsets over many decades. It regularly introduces new programs, initiatives, and tech/tools to stay highly competitive amidst a worsening technological/digital skills crisis."

Commenting on the results of the report, David Gettins, Managing Director at Lorien in the United Kingdom, said:

"I am delighted that Lorien has been recognized by NelsonHall as a leader in CWS and MSP solutions. At Lorien, we pride ourselves on our ability to build adaptable solutions that help our customers compete in the fast-paced technology market, and our consistent performance for innovation confirms that we're achieving that."

Ryan McMahon, President at Lorien in the US, said:

"This is an amazing testament to the quality of our services and the expertise of our people to deliver impactful, agile, and transformative talent solutions. For companies going through a transformation, it's clear from our NEAT positioning that Lorien is a truly innovative contingent workforce solutions provider and best positioned to support them on that journey."

Lorien is an award-winning technology, digital and professional talent solutions provider, with over 40 years' industry experience. Lorien is part of Impellam Group, the second largest staffing company in the UK and the seventh largest managed services provider worldwide. For more information visit www.lorienglobal.com.

Notes to editor:

About Lorien

Lorien is a technology, digital and professional recruitment solutions specialist, with over 40 years' industry experience. We combine specialist recruitment with the scope, depth and breadth of large-scale talent solutions. Driven by both clients and candidates, covering Europe and the US, we work with all sectors, sizes, and tech needs. Our experience within a variety of sectors has given us a uniquely broad perspective – equipping us with the tools to create tailored solutions. This gives our clients the power to excel in tech and change, no matter their core discipline.

At Lorien, we pride ourselves on being trusted consultants to both clients and talent alike. Because together we can create a brighter future. For more information visit www.lorienglobal.com.

Lorien is proud to be part of Impellam Group, the second largest staffing company in the UK and the seventh largest managed service provider worldwide.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

SOURCE Lorien