Lorikeet Launches Coach: The First AI That Tells You Why Your Support Metrics Move--And Fixes the Problem

Coach evaluates 100% of support conversations, diagnoses performance issues, and implements fixes

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorikeet , the company that helps businesses create universal AI concierges for their customers, today announced the launch of Coach, an AI co-worker that partners with CX teams to help them understand their performance, diagnose why metrics changed, and automatically fix issues that arise.

Coach is your agent to improve customer experience performance. It reviews every ticket, whether handled by humans, AI, or both. It surfaces why performance is trending up or down, proposes fixes, and, with approval, implements them. For teams tired of manually reading through tickets to diagnose why CSAT dropped, Coach does the diagnostic work for you.

Most CX analytics tools stop at telling you there's a problem. Coach, the AI co-worker from Lorikeet, closes the loop. Post this

"Support ops teams are flying blind," said Steve Hind, CEO of Lorikeet. "They can see aggregate metrics like CSAT, response times, or AI resolution rates, but often have to spend hours - often hours they don't have - trying to understand root causes and what actions will improve performance."

From Insight to Action

Most analytics tools stop at telling you there's a problem. Coach closes the loop.

Coach is an agent you talk to, not a dashboard you check. Teams can ask questions in natural language, like "why did CSAT drop last week?" or "show me the worst-performing tickets on refunds," and get answers directly. Coach connects into Slack, ChatGPT, and Claude, meeting ops teams where they already work.

"We're building for a world where the agent is the interface," said Hind. "Instead of clicking through reports, you ask questions. Instead of manually diagnosing issues, you review Coach's analysis. The operations team's job shifts from doing the work to directing it."

How Lorikeet Coach Works

Coach helps set up your Lorikeet configuration. Conversationally explain what you need, and Coach can configure your customer-facing Lorikeet Concierge to interact with your customers, call tools, and execute tasks.

Coach can evaluate everything. Coach evaluates every conversation (human and AI) against your quality standards, scores them on a customizable rubric, and tracks how performance varies by topic, agent, channel, and time. 100% coverage, not sampling.

Coach answers questions. Ask "Why did CSAT drop last week?" and get an answer with the data behind it. Coach connects to Slack, ChatGPT, and Claude, meeting teams where they already work, meaning anyone in your organization can access Lorikeet data.

Coach fixes problems. When Coach identifies a gap, it proposes a fix. For Lorikeet customers, it can test changes in simulation and deploy them with one click.

Coach helps you test before you ship. Coach generates realistic customer profiles and scenarios based on your ticket patterns. Run a workflow dozens of times, see where it breaks, and fix it before customers are affected. It also sets up A/B tests where you want to.

Coach Deployed for Healthtech Support Insights

HotDoc, a telehealth platform used by over 13 million patients, partnered with Lorikeet for Coach's automated QA and topic analysis capabilities.

"Our CX and Product teams needed deeper systematic support insights, but between inconsistent tagging and PII restrictions in Zendesk, we couldn't deliver reliable analysis," said Dan Marshall, CX Operations Lead at HotDoc. "Coach's combination of automated QA and thematic analysis is solving both problems - this will help us track quality metrics while simultaneously surfacing the themes that matter to both our clinics and our patients. The Lorikeet team really understood our constraints and built the segmentation and export capabilities we needed."

Built for Modern Support Operations

Coach was built for the reality most companies now face: a mix of human agents, AI agents, and hybrid workflows with no unified way to measure quality across all of them.

"Traditional QA was built for sampling a small percentage of human conversations," said Hind. "But whether you're scaling AI, managing a human team, or running both, you need complete coverage and consistent quality standards. Coach gives you one system for all of it and allows you to compare your human and AI support with the same tool."

For teams deploying AI support, Coach also catches failure modes specific to automation, like exposing internal terminology, contradicting your knowledge base, or drifting from your brand voice that traditional QA tools weren't designed to detect.

For companies with strict compliance requirements in healthcare, financial services, and regulated sectors, Lorikeet's solution allows you to report with certainty that you're meeting your obligations.

Aligned Incentives: Lorikeet's Quality Guarantee

To further enhance Lorikeet's industry-leading resolution-based pricing, Lorikeet has committed to refunding charges for any tickets handled by its AI that fail review by Coach.

"We're putting our money where our mouth is," said Hind. "If our AI fails your quality standards, you shouldn't pay for it. Coach makes that accountability possible."

Availability

Coach is available to all Lorikeet customers across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. It is also launched as a standalone product for companies using any customer support solution (human, AI, or hybrid) who want complete visibility into their conversation quality.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.lorikeetcx.a

About Lorikeet

Lorikeet builds AI customer concierges that solve real problems, not just answer questions. With its industry-first Team of Agents platform, Lorikeet enables multiple specialized agents to collaborate in real-time across chat, email, voice, and SMS to deliver end-to-end resolutions. With customer memory that maintains context across every touchpoint, Lorikeet's AI agents handle complex support workflows while Coach gives operations teams the visibility and control to continuously improve performance, whether they're running human support, AI support, or both. Founded in Australia and backed by QED Investors, Blackbird, Square Peg, and Airtree, Lorikeet serves enterprise customers such as Airwallex, Taptap Send, and Linktree with complex CX needs. Learn more at www.lorikeetcx.ai

Media Contact:

Tess Pawlisch

608-333-9788

[email protected]

SOURCE Lorikeet