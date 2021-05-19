Loris Announces New Integrations to Its Rapidly Expanding Partner Ecosystem

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loris, a real-time coaching software technology that combines machine + human interaction to improve customer service conversations, announced its latest platform integrations. The first-of-its-kind AI-powered chat solution for customer service representatives is now available for users of Twilio Flex, LivePerson and the Salesforce Live Agent, joining the already robust solution available on the Zendesk marketplace.

As organizations are quickly transitioning to digital support channels due to customer demand, lower cost and need to scale, Loris is making sure to meet its customers where they are by rapidly expanding into additional platforms. Loris integrates into all four platforms and immediately allows companies to enhance text-based communications by ensuring agents are understanding customer sentiment and are using appropriate language, all while giving management visibility into 100% of customer messages.

"We are constantly looking to evolve and expand at Loris," said Etie Hertz, Chief Executive Officer. "We know the vital importance of the established technology stacks of our customers and prospects, so ensuring we can integrate to systems their agents are already familiar with is critical, and we are not done. We are always looking for new ways to innovate and technologies to integrate with."

All four solutions are available today and are easy to get up and running. The Loris integration takes minutes to activate and agents are trained within one session, allowing them to field messages from day one. The Loris front end integrates seamlessly into each interface, and the back end is surfaced through a web-based dashboard. More information can be found at http://loris.ai/.

Loris provides real-time coaching for customer support agents. When companies are making the transition to digital support channels, companies use Loris to help the customer support team seamlessly move to these more modern and scalable mediums of customer conversations. Our AI-powered live coaching software helps customer care teams make customers happier and brands stand out in the crowd. Loris is headquartered in New York City and also has a Research & Development office in Tel Aviv, Israel.

