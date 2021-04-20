Loris Announces the Official Launch of Its Real-Time Coaching Technology for Digital Customer Service

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loris, a real-time coaching software technology that adds empathy into customer service conversations, announced the official launch of its intelligence-based chat solution. The first-of-its-kind AI-powered chat solution for customer service representatives is designed to focus on improving the outcome for both customers and agents. Loris does this by helping the agent to understand the customer's sentiment and dynamically crafting effective responses based on the customer's tone.

As organizations are quickly transitioning to digital support channels due to customer demand, lower cost and need to scale, the new solution from Loris enables companies to enhance chat communications by ensuring agents are understanding customer sentiment and are using appropriate language and brand voice, all while giving management visibility into 100% of customer messages. "The entire Loris team is very excited to bring our innovative chat solution to market," said Etie Hertz, Chief Executive Officer at Loris. "Our real-time coaching software is a game changer for customer care teams as it enables them to increase efficiency and the quality of conversations simultaneously, ultimately improving customer satisfaction and lifetime value."

Loris' customers have seen KPI improvements in first-time reply (14%), average reply time (25%) and average handle time (18%) and a 50% increase in chat concurrency, all while driving up customer satisfaction scores.

Key Facts:

Loris is led by Etie Hertz . In 2008, Hertz founded Payment Revolution which was acquired by ShopKeep (later acquired by NYSE-listed LightSpeed in 2020). Prior to that, Hertz was a corporate attorney at Goodwin Proctor LLP, where he focused on M&A, private equity and VC before co-founding EQ Capital LLC.

. In 2008, Hertz founded Payment Revolution which was acquired by ShopKeep (later acquired by NYSE-listed LightSpeed in 2020). Prior to that, Hertz was a corporate attorney at Goodwin Proctor LLP, where he focused on M&A, private equity and VC before co-founding EQ Capital LLC. To date, Loris has received more than $7 million in funding from the following investors: Vertex Ventures, Dan Levitan , Homebrew, Jeff Weiner , Floodgate, Omidyar Network, Kapor Capital, Precursor Ventures and City Light.

in funding from the following investors: Vertex Ventures, , Homebrew, , Floodgate, Omidyar Network, Kapor Capital, Precursor Ventures and City Light. Loris' origins come from the highly acclaimed Crisis Text Line, where the ability to handle the toughest conversations is critical. It is this intelligence, drawn from analyzing nearly 200 million messages, that sits at the core of the AI.

Customer Quotes:

"Loris has elevated our chat support by making our support team more productive and empathetic. Our agents are getting through more tickets, can handle more chats at the same time and are getting higher CSATs. Very quickly, Loris has become a key part of our support operations." - Ben Segal , Director, Freshly

, Director, Freshly "We're thrilled that Loris improved productivity and reduced handle time by almost 20%. The fact that we got those results while improving quality is even more amazing, as we saw a significant drop in negative conversations. Not to mention, our agents absolutely love the software." - Catherine Walker, Learning Experience Designer, Lyft

