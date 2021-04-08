Lorissa's Kitchen® And Mompreneur Kristin Cavallari Shine A Spotlight On Mom-Owned Businesses This Mother's Day With Online Gift Destination, Lorissa's List

Born from a love of simple ingredients and nourishing foods, Lorissa's Kitchen was created, to provide busy moms with fuel-good protein snacks. "I know what it's like to build a business and balance a family and that's been the inspiration behind creating Lorissa's List," said Lorissa Link, founder of Lorissa's Kitchen. "I couldn't think of anything better than bringing a group of impressive women together to help bring awareness to these amazing businesses this Mother's Day."

As a fellow mom entrepreneur, television personality, founder and CEO of Uncommon James, Kristin Cavallari has partnered with Lorissa's Kitchen to help champion the initiative. "Lorissa's Kitchen snacks have always been a go-to for me and that's why I am excited to partner with the protein snack brand and help rally behind these amazing moms, just in time for Mother's Day," said Kristin. "I know firsthand that having a supportive community of fellow mompreneurs around you is imperative to building a successful business, which is what we are striving to do with Lorissa's List."

Lorissa's List features an array of 40 mom-owned businesses that consumers can shop for Mother's Day, across several different categories and price points – the full list of businesses can be found at LorissasList.com. As part of the Lorissa's List community, each business owner will receive national promotion, advice from other mompreneurs and a membership to HeyMama , the fastest growing online private community for working and entrepreneurial moms who are growing their families, businesses and careers.

"Creating a community of career-driven mothers and bringing connection has been HeyMama's mission since the start," said Katya Libin, CEO and Co-Founder of HeyMama®. "Partnering with Lorissa's Kitchen to help bring Lorissa's List to life enables us to support even more mom entrepreneurs across multiple industries to accomplish their goals and benefit from our digital community."

Check out LorissasList.com to learn more and start shopping! Shoppers can also show off their latest Lorissa's List purchases on social media with #BuyMomForMom! Follow Lorissa's Kitchen on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @LorissasKitchen for updates and to meet the women who are a part of Lorissa's List.

About Lorissa's Kitchen®

Born from a love of simple ingredients and nourishing foods, Lorissa's Kitchen features delicious meat snacks made with 100% grass-fed beef or all-natural* chicken breast, without added preservatives, nitrites or MSG, making Lorissa's Kitchen the Fuel-Good Snack (*no artificial ingredients, minimally processed). Launched in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lorissa's Kitchen is about helping busy moms make the right choices for their families. Visit LorissasKitchen.com to shop the products and visit the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About HeyMama®

HeyMama is the largest and fastest growing online community of working and entrepreneurial moms in the country, dedicated to providing support, information, relationships and solidarity with all working moms. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

