Los Amigos Taqueria Faces Second Lawsuit in Salmonella Outbreak

22 May, 2023, 17:30 ET

BOSTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As authorities investigate a Salmonella outbreak linked to Los Amigos Taqueria restaurants in Brighton and West Roxbury, a man has filed a Salmonella lawsuit against Los Amigos Taqueria. He got Salmonella food poisoning after eating last week at Los Amigos Taqueria.

Salmonella lawyer Jory Lange and Michael P. Joyce, one of Boston's leading product liability lawyers, are representing the man, who is one of numerous people who got Salmonella food poisoning after eating last week at Los Amigos Taqueria's restaurants in Brighton and West Roxbury. 

This is the second salmonella food poisoning lawsuit filed by Jory Lange and Michael P. Joyce in the Los Amigos Taqueria food poisoning outbreak.

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Salmonella. Food that is contaminated with Salmonella may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it is so important that restaurants who make and sell our food, make sure that the food is safe before they sell it," said food poisoning lawyer Jory Lange.

The Lange Law Firm has received many calls from people sickened in this outbreak.

About the Los Amigos Salmonella Outbreak

Reports of the Los Amigos Taqueria's West Roxbury location found "rodent droppings, foods kept outside of proper temperatures and staff members not following proper glove or hand washing procedures." Inspection reports of the Brighton location have found the "interior walls & ceiling of the walk-in unit observed with visible soils & mold like substance." There was also no sanitizer set up for employees to clean their hands.

It is currently unknown how many people have become sick with Salmonella infections, but the health department has noted the amount is "numerous". The investigation is ongoing.

How The Lange Law Firm can help:
Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by food poisoning. When restaurants sell food contaminated with Salmonella, we use the law to hold them accountable. If you suspect that you have been infected by tainted food in the Los Amigos Taqueria Salmonella Outbreak and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

About the legal team:
Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Salmonella lawyers, successfully representing clients across the United States in cases ranging from Salmonella and E. coli-related illnesses to outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease. 

Michael P. Joyce with The Law Offices of Michael P. Joyce, PC has three decades of legal experience, with a special emphasis on helping families who have been harmed by asbestos and mesothelioma as well as other catastrophic injuries.

