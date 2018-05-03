Los Angeles and Atlanta are Home to the Nation's Most Popular Neighborhoods

To identify the nation's most popular neighborhoods, Zillow looked for places with the highest number of page views per listing during the first three months of 2018[i]. Among the 20 most popular neighborhoods on Zillow's list, 15 are along the West Coast in either California or Washington. The remaining five neighborhoods are in Georgia, Washington, D.C., and New York.

For the most part, these neighborhoods are among the toniest in some of the most expensive cities in the country. While this doesn't show a likelihood that more people will be buying homes and moving in, it does show how many people wish they could, or are curious about the neighborhood.

The typical for-sale listing in The Oaks neighborhood has received almost 13,000 page views so far this year, compared to 365 page views on the typical U.S. home. The median list price in the neighborhood is about $3.7 million, more than double the median list price in the city of Calabasas, Calif., as a whole, where the neighborhood is located. The typical home for sale in The Oaks is about 5,600 square feet -- 3,800 square feet larger than the median U.S. home[ii].

Tuxedo Park, the second most popular neighborhood on Zillow's list, is in the city of Atlanta. The typical home for sale in this neighborhood is listed for just under $1.9 million and is 5,476 square feet. The typical home for sale in Tuxedo Park has received 10,759 page views so far this year. To compare, the median list price in the city of Atlanta as a whole is $320,450.

"Real estate shoppers are usually very aspirational, so it's no surprise we have a lot of shoppers looking outside of where they can likely afford and instead, looking at beautiful homes in desirable areas," said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas. "We see these more posh neighborhoods drawing shoppers in, but ultimately, these probably aren't the neighborhoods most will end up in – the typical price of entry in the majority of neighborhoods on this list is generally much higher than their city as a whole. But it's hard to blame these buyers, because really, who hasn't dreamed big when home shopping? Oohing and ahhing over beautiful homes has become one of America's favorite pastimes."

Zillow's 20 Most Popular U.S. Neighborhoods

The Oaks – Los Angeles Tuxedo Park – Atlanta Presidio Heights – San Francisco Bel Air – Los Angeles Paradise Park – San Francisco Cow Hollow – San Francisco Point Dume – Los Angeles Beverly Glen – Los Angeles Montclair – San Francisco Laurelhurst – Seattle Kingswood – Atlanta Old Palo Alto – San Jose South Beach – San Diego Woodland-Normanstone Terrace – Washington, D.C. Brandon – Atlanta Miraloma Park – San Francisco Crestwood – New York Meydenbauer – Seattle Tamalpais Valley – San Francisco Hollywood Hills – Los Angeles

Among Zillow's top 20 list, the median list price among for-sale homes is lowest in the Crestwood neighborhood in the city of Yonkers (New York metro). The typical home for sale in this neighborhood is listed at $559,735, with a median square footage of 1,812. So far this year, the typical home for sale in this neighborhood has received 5,822 page views.

Rank Neighborhood City Metro Page

Views per

Listing Median List

Price Median

Square

Footage Median List

Price in the

City 1 The Oaks Calabasas Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 12,976 $3,699,000 5,603 $1,410,000 2 Tuxedo Park Atlanta Atlanta, GA 10,759 $1,875,000 5,476 $320,450 3 Presidio Heights San Francisco San Francisco, CA 10,658 $2,895,000 3,041 $1,295,000 4 Bel Air Los Angeles Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 8,697 $5,385,000 3,998 $799,777 5 Paradise Park Oakland San Francisco, CA 8,697 $727,000 1,058 $675,000 6 Cow Hollow San Francisco San Francisco, CA 7,990 $2,379,900 1,693 $1,295,000 7 Point Dume Malibu Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 7,730 $5,995,000 3,488 $4,500,000 8 Beverly Glen Los Angeles Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 7,336 $3,222,500 3,088 $799,777 9 Montclair Oakland San Francisco, CA 7,022 $1,012,500 2,046 $675,000 10 Laurelhurst Seattle Seattle, WA 7,002 $2,150,000 3,400 $749,950 11 Kingswood Atlanta Atlanta, GA 6,754 $2,422,000 4,886 $320,450 12 Old Palo Alto Palo Alto San Jose, CA 6,599 $4,995,000 2,516 $2,896,500 13 South Beach Carlsbad San Diego, CA 6,286 $1,449,000 2,077 $889,000 14 Woodland-Normanstone Terrace Washington Washington, DC 6,114 $3,500,000 4,716 $548,774 15 Brandon Atlanta Atlanta, GA 6,041 $1,545,000 4,206 $320,450 16 Miraloma Park San Francisco San Francisco, CA 5,974 $1,199,000 1,641 $1,295,000 17 Crestwood Yonkers New York, NY 5,822 $559,735 1,812 $419,000 18 Meydenbauer Bellevue Seattle, WA 5,753 $2,847,444 2,440 $950,000 19 Tamalpais Valley Mill Valley San Francisco, CA 5,745 $1,450,000 1,892 $1,590,000 20 Hollywood Hills Los Angeles Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 5,642 $2,449,000 2,605 $799,777

About Zillow

Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace dedicated to empowering consumers with data, inspiration and knowledge around the place they call home, and connecting them with great real estate professionals. In addition, Zillow operates an industry-leading economics and analytics bureau led by Zillow Group's Chief Economist Dr. Svenja Gudell. Dr. Gudell and her team of economists and data analysts produce extensive housing data and research covering more than 450 markets at Zillow Real Estate Research. Zillow also sponsors the quarterly Zillow Home Price Expectations Survey, which asks more than 100 leading economists, real estate experts and investment and market strategists to predict the path of the Zillow Home Value Index over the next five years. Zillow also sponsors the bi-annual Zillow Housing Confidence Index (ZHCI) which measures consumer confidence in local housing markets, both currently and over time. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), and headquartered in Seattle.

[i] Zillow only analyzed neighborhoods with at least 10 for-sale listings.

[ii] According to the 2017 Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends Report, the typical U.S. home is 1,800 square feet. This is true for homes purchased and sold, as well as homes that have been owned for a year or more.

