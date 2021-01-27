Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce Charts a Bold Path Ahead Toward Economic Recovery & Installation of New Board Chair During 2021 Inaugural Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its 133rd annual Inaugural Awards, a celebration of bold leadership and hope for our region. The event themed, "Together for Tomorrow," also marks the Chambers' vision for regional economic recovery for the year ahead.

"The last year has been difficult on many levels. Not only did the pandemic disrupt business and decimate small businesses, but it also shed light on the deep inequities in our communities of color. This annual awards program is an opportunity to focus on the critical work in the coming year for recovery and to celebrate those whose work inspire us. Our event theme, Together for Tomorrow, is a signal of hope, we still believe that together, our region can create a better tomorrow," said Maria S. Salinas, President & CEO of the L.A. Area Chamber.

The Inaugural Awards also marks the installation of the incoming 2021 Chamber Board Chair, Raul A. Anaya, President of Business Banking at Bank of America and Market President for Greater Los Angeles where he oversees the bank's local corporate and social responsibility activities, including philanthropic giving, community development lending and investing, as well as support for the bank's 8,000 employees in the Greater Los Angeles area. During a time when economic recovery will be a top priority, Raul joins a long line of Chamber leadership dedicated to the Los Angeles region.

Local and statewide civic leaders, business thought leaders and philanthropists will be in attendance. The event will recognize extraordinary leadership with the presentation of the Civic Medal of Honor, Corporate Leadership, and Beacon of Light Award.

Awards Presented:

Corporate Leadership Award will be presented to Ralphs, the Southern California supermarket chain, inspired us with their response to the pandemic, dedicated to feeding the human spirit through their Zero Hunger Zero Waste program. Their work in feeding communities in need during the pandemic, providing rapid antibody tests to customers and as essential workers during the pandemic provided a safety net our communities could rely upon.

will be presented to , for her incomparable work as a civil rights activist, author, lawyer, advocate and leader, known and respected for fighting systemic injustice, equity and advancing democracy. Beacon of Light Awards will be presented to our championship teams who have given us hope of a brighter tomorrow, the LA Dodgers and the LA Lakers. As champions, on and off the field, they inspire, support our communities, provide entertainment and hope, not only to sports fans but to all of us.

The event is virtual this year, open to the public and free to attend. We encourage everyone to join us as we celebrate the bright road ahead of the Los Angeles region in 2021. Additional information may be found at https://lachamber.com/inaugural-dinner/.

About Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of business in the Los Angeles region. The Chamber's mission is to design and advance opportunities and solutions for a thriving regional economy that is inclusive and globally competitive. Founded in 1888, the Chamber is the oldest and largest business association in the region. Its member companies work together to promote a prosperous economy and quality of life in the Los Angeles region.

For more information, visit www.lachamber.com

