LOS ANGELES ATHLETIC CLUB ANNOUNCES MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR TRANSFORMATION

Historic Private Members' Club and Hotel Unveils New Fitness Facility and Revived Famous Players Cafe & Restaurant

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Athletic Club (LAAC), a cornerstone of health, wellness, and social connection in Downtown Los Angeles, is excited to unveil its multimillion-dollar renovation project, elevating the member experience with unprecedented updates. This extensive enhancement includes the launch of a new 7th-floor fitness facility and the opening of the Famous Players cafe and restaurant.

A New Era of Fitness: Cutting-Edge 7th Floor Facility

The LAAC proudly opens its doors to a new era of fitness with a 10,000-square-foot facility designed to exceed the expectations of modern athletes and wellness enthusiasts. This expansive space features the latest in cardio machines, free weights, and a new indoor track surface. Overlooking LAAC's historic beaux arts indoor pool and iconic basketball courts, the space is also equipped with new Indoor Air Quality Meters.

The property refinished the historic skylights and plaster over the basketball courts and pool - taking into care of the heritage it took to install these from the original. The Audio-Visual system was thoughtfully designed to include multiple audio zones, allowing for an even audio experience. Through the schematic design process, consideration was given to the surrounding pool and basketball court to minimize noise pollution from adjacent fitness areas. Six new televisions with broadcast and in-house media adorn the walls. The refreshed look is a complementary combination of the space's concrete and steel elements mixed with pops of warm finishings and bold lighting.

Famous Players Restaurant: A Culinary Homage with a Modern Twist

Famous Players makes a triumphant return as a full-service café and restaurant under the guidance of culinary director Marco Cerruti. Occupying 2,200 square feet, Famous Players offers all-day dining, from espresso bar mornings and breakfast to weekend brunch and dinner nightly. Celebrating California's rich culinary landscape, the menu features elevated yet approachable dishes. The arrival experience is a new bistro counter for quick takeaway orders by day, transforming into a wine station by night, offering an array of select California wines.

The new Famous Players' interior honors LAAC's heritage with a completely new design, tables, chairs, custom banquette seating, ornamental ceiling, and lighting treatments, taking particular care to maintain the original tile flooring and millwork. The space incorporates earth tones, leather, wood, marble, mixed metals, and deep blue accents. Curated historic portraits of sports figures, Olympians, early Hollywood entertainers, artists and literary figures from Los Angeles were digitized from original black and white photos adorn the wall.

Comprehensive Club Upgrades for the Ultimate Member Experience

The LAAC's commitment to excellence extends beyond these notable additions. A cutting-edge NextGen pool filtration system has been installed, featuring drought-compatible chlorine generation technology, using less water, and resulting in a reduction of total solids typically found in pools.

A Community-Driven Wellness and Social House

Spanning 88,000 square feet, LAAC redefines the concept of a wellness and social house, fostering a sense of community among members and hotel guests. The club offers:

Private training, group sessions, and over 20 weekly fitness classes

Array of athletic courts: squash, handball, racquetball courts

Expansive co-working spaces

Indoor lap pool

17,000 square feet of meeting and event space

Two restaurants (Famous Players and Invention Bar & Lounge) and two bars (Blue Room and Duke's Sports Bar)

Neptune Spa, features a full suite of wellness services with locker rooms, sauna, steam rooms, cold plunge pool, jacuzzi

Nail salon and barber shop

Rooftop patio & deck

Weekly live musical performances from jazz to DJs, wellness programming, vision boarding, speaking panels, and sports viewing parties

72 hotel guest rooms and suites

LAAC stands as a historic yet forward-looking beacon in Downtown Los Angeles as a haven for community, wellness, and social engagement. Founded in 1880, the Los Angeles Athletic Club remains a vital part of the city's fabric, located at the corner of 7th and Olive. With these latest enhancements, LAAC continues to innovate, offering an exceptional environment where members and guests can pursue their health, wellness, and social objectives in a timeless yet welcoming setting. www.laac.com

