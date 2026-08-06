LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW® OPENS REGISTRATION FOR AUTOMOBILITY LA® 2026, BUILT ON ENERGY, AUTONOMY AND ENTERTAINMENT

The industry's year opens Thursday, November 19 with a program organized around the three topics shaping the auto industry, and an open call for the companies making them

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for AutoMobility LA® 2026 is now open. The global media and industry day of the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show®, presented by Chevron with Techron, takes place Thursday, November 19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, one day before the public show opens its ten-day run. The 2026 program is organized around three pillars: energy, autonomy, and entertainment.

Automobility LA takes place on November 19th, 2026.

Three things are being rebuilt at once: what a vehicle runs on, what it can do without a driver, and what it means to the people who see it. Few cities hold all three conversations. Los Angeles is the largest vehicle market in the country, one of the few places where autonomous fleets already operate in daily traffic, and home to the entertainment industry that shapes how everything on four wheels is understood. The automotive year opens here, and what is said on this floor in November tends to set the terms for the twelve months after. AutoMobility LA was built in 2014 to put the car business and the technology business in one room. A decade on, the room is bigger, the questions have moved, and the show is naming plainly what this year is about.

Each pillar is a conversation AutoMobility LA intends to lead, and each carries its own programming, its own partners, and its own release through the fall. What the industry works out on November 19 is what the public walks up to over the ten days that follow.

Energy. How a car is powered has never been one question in this state. It is a fuel decision, an infrastructure decision, and a household budget decision. What has changed is that all three are being made at the same time, and at scale. California buys across every powertrain at once and in greater volume than any other state, which makes it the market where preference is revealed rather than predicted, and where capital committed a decade ahead of demand either lands or does not. Energy at AutoMobility LA takes up the economics of that rather than the ideology of it, and puts the question in front of the people who have to answer it. Chevron with Techron anchors the pillar as presenting sponsor of the 2026 show.

Autonomy. Autonomy stopped being a demonstration in this city some time ago. What has changed is the question. Not whether it works, but what it reaches next: what a household owns and what it summons, what a small business does with a van that runs at four in the morning, what the software does once it moves out of the vehicle and into the plant. Los Angeles is where that gets tested first, in daily traffic and daily commerce rather than in a pilot program. Autonomy at AutoMobility LA puts the companies building it and the people responsible for governing it in the same room while the answers are still open.

Entertainment. A car has never been only transportation in this city. It is a character, a credential, and a piece of the story being told. What has changed is that the relationship is now commercial. Studios, streamers, game developers, and creators shape how a vehicle is understood long before a buyer walks into a showroom, and the companies on both sides of that exchange are headquartered within a few miles of the Convention Center. Entertainment at AutoMobility LA treats that as an industry rather than a backdrop and sets the table where both sides meet.

The day is built for participation, not attendance. Automakers, technology companies, suppliers, and brands working in any of the three areas are invited to bring announcements to the floor and propose topics and speakers for the main stage.

"The industry has come to Los Angeles every November for generations, and it comes for a reason," said Terri Toennies, president of the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "This is the floor where a company finds out how its work actually lands, and where the products, the partnerships, and the arguments that shape a year tend to start. Energy, autonomy, and entertainment are where the hard decisions sit now, and we are building the day around them. AutoMobility LA has always been where the conversation starts. This year we intend to lead it."

Registration is complimentary for accredited and approved media. Industry registration is $149 through October 15 and $249 beginning October 16. The 2026 debut list publishes in late October and the full press conference and main stage schedule publishes in early November.

How to Register: Visit Automobilityla.com to access the registration portal and submit your credentials. Additional instructions will be provided upon confirmation.

About Los Angeles Auto Show

Founded in 1907, Los Angeles Auto Show® is one of the longest-running and most influential automotive events in the world and a leading consumer destination for car shoppers, enthusiasts, families, media, and the global industry. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the show features global automakers, vehicle debuts, test drives, technology, lifestyle programming, and Southern California car culture in the most important vehicle market in the United States. 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show runs November 20 through 29, 2026.

AutoMobility LA®, the show's media and industry day, brings together global debuts, industry announcements, and a conference program featuring leading voices from the automotive and technology sectors.

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SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show