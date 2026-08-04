LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW® TICKETS NOW ON SALE: TEN DAYS, HUNDREDS OF NEW VEHICLES AND UNLIMITED TEST DRIVES FOR SOCAL

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten days. Hundreds of the newest cars, trucks, SUVs, hybrids and EVs from the world's automakers. All out in the open with the doors unlocked and the test tracks running from the moment the show opens. Tickets to the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show®, presented by Chevron with Techron, are on sale now at laautoshow.com, with Opening Day, Weekdays Only, Weekend Priority Entry, Family Four Packs and VIP Guided Tour tickets joining the Any Day admission that has been available since June. The show returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 20-29 and for a limited time, select tickets are 10% off until August 14th.

2026 Los Angeles Auto Show tickets on sale.

These tickets go on sale in the most competitive new-vehicle market in the country. California buys more new vehicles than any other state, and Los Angeles and Orange counties alone accounted for 595,112 new vehicle registrations in 2025, according to Experian data reported by the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealers Association. That is more new cars in one Southern California market than most states register in a year, and it is why the world's automakers bring their newest products to this floor first, and why what happens here in November shape the trends that show up in the rest of the country by spring.

For ten days, the brands competing for those buyers put it all in one building. Shoppers can cross-shop the entire market in an afternoon, sitting in a full-size truck, an electric crossover and a hybrid sedan from three different automakers within the same hour, on the same pavement, with no appointment, no credit application and nobody working a commission. Enthusiasts get the lowriders, customs and exotics in The Underground and specialty halls, where the builders, dreamers and customizers tell their stories live on the show floor.

"For 119 years, Los Angeles Auto Show has been part of this city's story, and the automobile's legacy," said Terri Toennies, president of Los Angeles Auto Show. "Generations of Southern Californians have found their first car, their dream car and their ideal daily driver on this floor, and the world's automakers keep bringing their newest work here because they know Los Angeles will tell them the truth about it. Opening every ticket type today is an invitation to be part of that, whether you are shopping for what comes next, bringing your family for the day, or coming to celebrate the car culture this city gave the world."

MORE TO DRIVE, MORE TO DISCOVER

The 2026 show brings back the experiences that keep Southern California coming back year after year, with new attractions, brand announcements and vehicle debuts to be revealed through the fall.

Street Test Drives, Test Tracks and Indoor Rides – Get behind the wheel or ride along in the newest gas, hybrid and electric models on public roads around downtown and on a series of indoor and outdoor tracks, including the LADWP Test Track.

Camp Jeep and Ford Bronco Built Wild Adventure Courses – Ride with a professional driver over grades, angles and obstacles built inside the Convention Center, with the latest Jeep and Ford Bronco models showing what they can really do.

The Underground – The show's car culture hub, celebrating grassroots expression and the people, shops and clubs behind lowriders, customs, tuners and exotics.

Hall Showcases – One of the most popular spots at the show, specialty halls will return with a collection of customs, rare exotics, muscle cars, lowriders, restorations and more.

Every driving experience above is included with admission. VIP Guided Tours, expert-led walkthroughs of the show's highlight areas for lifelong enthusiasts and curious kids alike, are sold separately but also include a show ticket to experience all the attractions.

Chevron with Techron is presenting sponsor of the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show, announced in July, and is building a dedicated on-site experience featuring next-generation Techron along with expanded family programming and ticket offers. Details will be announced ahead of the show.

OFFICIAL TICKET PRICING

The 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show is cashless. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.laautoshow.com/tickets. All prices include service fees with the additional 10% savings valid on Any Day, Opening Day, Weekdays and Priority Entry until August 14, automatically applied at checkout.

Any Day Admission:

Any Day adult, 13 and older: $25

Any Day senior, 65 and older: $13

Any Day child, 6 to 12: $13

Children younger than 6: free

On sale today:

Opening Day, Friday, Nov. 20: adult $20, senior $9, child $9

Weekdays Only, Monday through Thursday, Nov. 23-26: adult $22, senior $11, child $11

Weekend Priority Entry, Saturdays and Sundays: adult $45, senior $23, child $23

Family Four Packs, Wednesday and Thursday of Thanksgiving week, Nov. 25-26: $66

VIP Guided Tour: $95 adult, $45 child, availability and schedule to be confirmed

Special promotions cannot be combined, and all tickets are subject to applicable service and processing fees. Advanced ticket prices valid online until November 19, 2026.

For more information, visit laautoshow.com.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW

Founded in 1907, Los Angeles Auto Show® is one of the longest-running and most influential automotive events in the world and a leading consumer destination for car shoppers, enthusiasts, families, media, and the global industry. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the show features global automakers, vehicle debuts, test drives, technology, lifestyle programming, and Southern California car culture in the most important vehicle market in the United States. 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show runs November 20-29, 2026. For more information, visit laautoshow.com.

AutoMobility LA Media and Industry Day takes place November 19, 2026. Doors open to the public Nov. 20-29, 2026. LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn, and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Los Angeles Auto Show

[email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show