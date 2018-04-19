Los Angeles Awards First-Ever "recycLA Star" to Loyola Marymount University

"We're proud to award LMU the City's very first Platinum recycLA Star," Board of Public Works Vice President Heather Marie Repenning stated. "Not only is LMU setting the standard in environmental sustainability, it is getting students involved and creating lasting habits that will benefit the City of Los Angeles well into the future."

The recycLA Star Award recognizes business and apartment owners who embrace recycLA's recycling, landfill diversion, and food rescue opportunities. RecycLA Stars are actively engaged in food recovery, changes in materials sourcing, composting and making other contributions to landfill diversion, beyond increasing recycling. Award recipients can receive the Green, Silver, Gold, or Platinum level award.

With a student body of just over 9,000, LMU has an impressive recycling rate of nearly 84%. The University recycles over 6,000 tons of materials annually, with on-site recycling and food waste programs that turn food and recyclable paper into nutrient-rich soil enhancements. From 2011 to 2017 alone, LMU reduced its food service disposal and diversion tonnage from 101 tons to 33.7 tons, an over 65% reduction in total food service waste in just six years. Through its Office of Sustainability, LMU also employs over 21 paid student employees and supports numerous internships, research and service credits for academic work.

"LMU is a shining example of what is possible when we work together and put the cleanliness and health of our City first," said Enrique C. Zaldivar, LA Sanitation Director and General Manager in a written statement. "Through recycLA and organizations like LMU, we are quickly making landfills a thing of the past and moving closer to achieving zero waste."

"Sustainability has always been a key part of LMU's operations, from on-site recycling to solar panels and LEED-certified construction," said Lynne Scarboro, LMU's executive vice president and chief administrative officer. "We teach students not simply to care for the environment, but to help create the world we want to live in, and the university's commitment to making our campus as green as possible shows that. We're proud and humbled to receive the recycLA Platinum Star Award from the City of Los Angeles."

LMU has been nationally recognized for its sustainable practices. In 2017, the university received the national Grand Champion Diversion award from Keep America Beautiful's RecycleMania competition – the nation's premier waste-reduction and recycling competition among colleges and universities. Other recognitions include being ranked one of the top 10 "Cool Schools" by the Sierra Club and receiving the Green Restaurant Association's (GRA) 4 Star ranking for its two main dining facilities.

In July 2017, LA Sanitation launched an unprecedented expansion of its recycling services beyond single family residences through its program, called "recycLA". With the rollout phase complete, LA Sanitation and recycLA Service Providers have transitioned more than 70,000 commercial and apartment building accounts to the new program. In keeping with the City's commitment to enhance the quality of life in Los Angeles, recycLA is now providing recycling opportunities to all Angelenos, generating jobs, reducing traffic congestion, and improving air quality citywide. recycLA will eliminate the city's dependence on landfills and position Los Angeles as the first big city in the nation to achieve zero waste by 2025.

About L.A. City Department of Public Works

The Department of Public Works is comprised of five bureaus: Contract Administration, Engineering, Sanitation, Street Lighting, and Street Services, as well as the Offices of the Board, including the Offices of Community Beautification, Filming and Petroleum Administration. More than 5,500 employees are responsible for design, construction, renovation and operation of public projects ranging from bridges to wastewater treatment plants and libraries; curbside collection and graffiti removal; and maintenance of streets, sidewalks, sewers, streetlights and street trees.

The Department is governed by the Board of Public Works (BPW), a five-member full-time executive team that is committed to delivering projects and programs that enhance quality of life, economic growth, public health and the environment to all Angelenos.

For more information, please visit http://bpw.lacity.org.

About Los Angeles Sanitation

As the lead agency for the City's environmental programs and initiatives, LA Sanitation protects public health and the environment through the administration and management of three program areas: Clean Water (Wastewater), Solid Resources (Solid Waste Management) and Watershed Protection (Stormwater). These infrastructure programs collect, treat, recycle, and dispose the solid and liquid waste generated by the nation's second largest city of more than four million residents. Through these essential public service programs, LA Sanitation delivers a triple bottom line of economic, environmental, and social benefits that sustain the quality of life in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.lacitysan.org.

