Los Angeles Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Sepehr Lalezari Featured on ABC7 Eyewitness News for Expert Insight on Creatine and Brain Health

Board-certified surgeon and neuroscience expert Dr. Sepehr Lalezari of Lalezari Surgical in Los Angeles was recently featured on ABC7 Eyewitness News to discuss emerging research on the brain-boosting benefits of creatine supplementation. The segment, which aired as part of the station's "7 On Your Side" series, highlighted how creatine may support cognitive function, increase energy availability in the brain, and offer neuroprotective benefits beyond its well-known role in athletic performance.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, a double board-certified surgeon and founder of Lalezari Surgical in Los Angeles, was recently featured as a medical expert on ABC7 Eyewitness News in a segment exploring whether creatine supplementation can help boost brain activity. Long associated with gym culture and athletic performance, creatine is now gaining attention in the medical and scientific communities for its potential cognitive and neuroprotective benefits.

In the ABC7 segment, which aired as part of the station's popular "7 On Your Side" series on January 26, 2025, Dr. Lalezari explained how creatine works beyond the muscles to support brain function. He described how the supplement helps increase energy available to the brain and may play a role in supporting and protecting neurons. This is consistent with a growing body of research suggesting that creatine supplementation can improve cognitive performance, particularly during periods of heightened metabolic stress such as sleep deprivation, aging, and the postpartum period.

The segment noted that while creatine is generally considered safe for most adults, individuals with kidney conditions should consult their physician before beginning supplementation. Dr. Lalezari emphasized that it is always advisable to speak with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen. The broadcast also highlighted the accessibility of creatine, noting that it is affordable and widely available at nutrition stores and online.

"When most people think of creatine, they think of the gym and building muscle, but the science is showing us that it does much more than that," says Dr. Lalezari. "Creatine helps increase energy in the brain and may also support and protect neurons. As someone who studied neuroscience at UCLA before pursuing surgery, I find the emerging research on creatine and brain health incredibly exciting. It was an honor to share that perspective with the ABC7 audience."

Dr. Lalezari's appearance on ABC7 Eyewitness News underscores his commitment to public health education and his role as a trusted medical voice in the Los Angeles community. In addition to his thriving surgical practice, Dr. Lalezari is a published researcher and former instructor at Johns Hopkins Medicine, where he completed his fellowship in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery. His unique academic background in neuroscience, combined with his extensive surgical training, positions him as a credible authority on the intersection of nutrition, supplementation, and overall health.

As a physician who specializes in weight management and metabolic health, Dr. Lalezari frequently counsels patients on the role of nutrition and supplementation in achieving optimal health outcomes. His evidence-based approach to patient care and his dedication to staying at the forefront of medical research have earned him recognition as a Los Angeles Magazine "Top Doctor" from 2021 through 2024 and a SuperDoctors "Rising Star" designation from 2023 through 2025.

More About Dr. Sepehr Lalezari

Dr. Sepehr Lalezari is a double board-certified physician by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Obesity Medicine. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), Dr. Lalezari graduated magna cum laude and two years early from UCLA with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience before attending medical school at St. George's University School of Medicine. He completed surgical training at institutions throughout the United States, including Minnesota's prestigious Mayo Clinic, and went on to complete a highly specialized fellowship in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore. At Johns Hopkins, he trained in cutting-edge procedures including robotic surgery, endoscopic surgery, and single-site surgical techniques. A former instructor at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Lalezari brings his commitment to education and innovation into his private practice at Lalezari Surgical, where he offers advanced bariatric, general, and minimally invasive surgical care to patients throughout the greater Los Angeles area. His practice is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, and Dignity Health St. Mary's Hospital. Dr. Lalezari is also the founder of Bariatric Guru, an educational resource focused on nutritional support and supplementation for patients undergoing weight loss treatment.

