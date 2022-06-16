Los Angeles Based Golf Apparel Brand Society 61 Set to Host Inaugural Celebrity Golf Classic

Society 61 Founder to host inaugural celebrity golf tournament to benefit the Stand Up and Play Foundation and WalkingRich

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles native, Entrepreneur, and Founder of the Society 61 clothing brand, Krys Fields is excited to announce his inaugural celebrity golf tournament that will be held at Porter Valley Country Club in Porter Ranch, CA on June 20th, 2022.

The tournament will test the golf skills of more than 140 golfers—featuring a putting contest, a prompt shotgun two player scramble, and 19th hole contests and giveaways. There will also be a live auction benefiting the Stand Up and Play Foundation and WalkingRich. Attendees include seven-time NFL Pro Bowler and Hall of Fame wide receiver, Andre Reed and Los Angeles Lakers legend, Byron Scott. Other notable participants include actor Dondre Whitfield, comedian Alex Thomas, lifestyle specialist JCthaBarber, Paragolf inventor Anthony Netto, and other pro-golfers, SCGA Jr. executives, and social media influencers.

The Stand Up and Play Foundation is a volunteer-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to provide wheelchair users and others with impaired mobility the opportunity to stand up and engage in recreational and everyday activities through access to paramobiles, clinics, and recreational programs.

Richard Dahl, aka WalkingRich, suffered a single gunshot wound to his L2 vertebrae, and has now become an avid golf lover, entrepreneur, and advocate for wheelchair users who aim to lead a normal life. Dahl's perseverance and resilience caught the attention of Society 61's Founder, Krys Fields, whose goal is to raise money for Dahl's own Paramobile device.

Society 61 was launched in 2021 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the pioneers of 1961 who paved the way for golf to become the culturally diverse sport it is today. In addition to selling products, we sponsor young golfers from all socioeconomic backgrounds who are underrepresented and are not able to afford the necessary training and fees required to participate in selected tournaments and competitions across the country. The future of golf must be more accessible, affordable, and welcoming to women, men, and young people of all racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds. Achieving that future is at the heart of our mission as we embrace diversity and celebrate inclusiveness.

For any sponsorship and media requests, please contact Christopher Brown at [email protected] or 864 612 8950.

