Los Angeles-based JM Ferreiras Welcomes on Board Internationally Recognized Musician Dayanna Badillo

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JM Ferreiras is a highly sought after drummer, producer and audio engineer. Formally trained in the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Graduated with honors with a degree in Music Production and Engineering and a minor in Commercial Record Production. He now works out of Los Angeles, where he recently produced, recorded, mixed and mastered world-renowned artist Jesus Molina's 2nd jazz album called "Departing" which ranked number one on YouTube's Jazz Playlist.

Ferreiras' productions, for which Ms. Badillo will join as a musician will include a number of projects and albums:

Arbol Worship album - Will be recording vocals for the project.

Vocal Production – Tuning, quantizing, comping and editing vocal tracks for different clients on a regular basis.

God on Top singles – Will oversee a number of critical roles in this project, including composition, vocal and string arrangements, and vocal production for the singles produced in the series.

Pablo Lara album – Music production and performance, including composition, vocal and string arrangements, background vocals production, and tuning, quantizing, comping and editing vocal tracks.

Dayanna Badillo is an internationally renowned musician who has made a significant impact at concerts, performances, and worship services around the world. Because of her exceptional ability and achievements, Badillo was awarded a full ride scholarship by the Ecuadorian government to study at Berklee College of Music, one of the world's premier music conservatories. Fluent in English and Spanish the multitalented singer-songwriter, worship leader, music producer, and composer won Boston Mega Praise's award for Female Contemporary Gospel Music in 2019. Other outstanding work includes her role as lead singer of the "Revive Boston Tour" in collaboration with the renowned evangelist James Sideras.

Badillo wrote and performed the original song, "Amarte Asi'', which won an international contest called Islas Solteras Official Song with famous judges such as Itiel Arroyo, Juan De Montreal and Chepe Putzu. Another song, "Victoria" was features at the "Rewind Latino" Youtube Channel. Also, her song "Time is Now" was chosen to be showcased at "Berklee Performance Center" as one of the 12 best compositions of the year in the annual concert "Rhythms and Frequencies''. Badillo's work has been featured in Metro Ecuador, El Nuevo Diario, Radio station HCJB Radio, Radio La Mega, Rewind Latino, Latino Christian YouTube Channel with 806k subscribers and more than 100 million views, Voyage LA, etc.

