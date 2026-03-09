Los Angeles Board-Certified Anesthesiologist Dr. David Mahjoubi Launches NutraBrain Clinic Telehealth Platform for Physician-Supervised Ketamine Care

NutraBrain Clinic, a new telehealth platform founded by board-certified anesthesiologist David Mahjoubi, MD, now provides physician-supervised, at-home ketamine care for patients in multiple U.S. states who have been evaluated and deemed clinically appropriate candidates. The platform offers virtual consultations, comprehensive medical screening, and ongoing clinical oversight for patients with treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain conditions seeking alternatives to traditional treatment approaches.

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David Mahjoubi, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist with over 17 years of experience in ketamine administration, has launched NutraBrain Clinic, a telehealth platform offering physician-supervised ketamine care, when clinically appropriate, for patients in select states. The platform provides comprehensive medical evaluation, virtual consultations directly with Dr. Mahjoubi, and ongoing clinical monitoring for patients who are determined to be appropriate candidates for off-label ketamine use for treatment-resistant mental health conditions and chronic pain. All formulations are prescribed on an individualized basis and dispensed by U.S.-licensed compounding pharmacies.

NutraBrain Clinic

Ketamine , which has been used as an FDA-approved anesthetic for over 50 years, has gained increased attention in recent years for its use in carefully supervised clinical settings for certain treatment-resistant conditions. NutraBrain Clinic offers multiple formulations including nasal spray, rapidly dissolving tablets, and sublingual troches, with treatment plans individualized based on each patient's medical history, clinical presentation, and physician determination of appropriateness. Treatment outcomes vary by individual, and participation in the program is not guaranteed.

Every patient undergoes a thorough medical intake and screening process before any treatment consideration. Dr. Mahjoubi conducts video consultations to evaluate whether a patient may be an appropriate candidate, and ongoing follow-up ensures proper dosing and monitoring for those who are accepted into the program. Patients who are not appropriate candidates for at-home ketamine, including those with uncontrolled psychotic disorders, active substance misuse, uncontrolled hypertension, or who are pregnant, are not accepted into the program.

"After nearly two decades of administering ketamine in clinical settings, I have seen firsthand how proper medical supervision and individualized protocols are essential for patient safety," says Dr. David Mahjoubi. "NutraBrain Clinic was designed to extend that same level of physician-led care to patients who may not have access to specialized treatment centers in their area, when such treatment is determined to be clinically appropriate."

Dr. Mahjoubi founded an early ketamine-focused treatment center in the United States, the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles, in 2014. He currently serves as President of the American Board of Ketamine Physicians, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing education and clinical standards in ketamine care. He has been recognized as a Top Doctor by Los Angeles Magazine multiple years.

About NutraBrain Clinic

NutraBrain Clinic is a telehealth platform providing physician-supervised ketamine care, when clinically appropriate, for patients with treatment-resistant depression, anxiety disorders, PTSD, and chronic pain conditions. Founded by David Mahjoubi, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist, the platform offers virtual consultations, comprehensive medical screening, and ongoing clinical monitoring. Dr. Mahjoubi received his medical degree from The Chicago Medical School and completed his anesthesiology residency at UCLA's Ronald Reagan Medical Center. NutraBrain Clinic is HIPAA compliant and currently serves patients in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. All prescriptions are filled by U.S.-licensed compounding pharmacies, and treatment is individualized based on physician evaluation.

For more information about NutraBrain Clinic, please visit www.nutrabrainclinic.com or call (818) 570-1640.

Media Contact

David Mahjoubi, MD

NutraBrain Clinic

(818) 570-1640

https://www.nutrabrainclinic.com

SOURCE NutraBrain Clinic