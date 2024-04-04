LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL NAMES KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP PARTNER JOSEPH GUARDARRAMA A DIVERSITY, EQUITY + INCLUSION TEAM LEADER

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that Partner Joseph Guardarrama has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a nominee for its Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Awards. The awards honor diversity, inclusion, and equity champions in the Los Angeles region for their ongoing efforts to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace and business leadership while simultaneously creating an inclusive environment that enables diversity and equity to thrive.

"We are so proud of Joe's recognition regarding his professional and community contributions and whole-hearted dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion," says Firm Principal Stephen Kaufman. "This nomination not only reflects positively on Joe's achievements, but also speaks to the firm's ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace culture."

Guardarrama has developed a reputation for his unique blend of private practice expertise and experience as a public official, particularly in the firm's Governmental Ethics, Campaign Finance, and Election Law practices. He has been a pivotal legal advisor to some of California's most influential elected officials, both within the state and in Washington, D.C., including figures such as U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler, U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Guardarrama's commitment extends beyond his law practice; he is actively involved in social justice initiatives and public service, particularly in his community of West Hollywood, and has served as President of the California Political Attorneys Association, a group of legal professionals focusing on campaign law. His broad legal expertise is evident in his successful representation of clients in proceedings before the California Fair Political Practices Commission and local ethics agencies, as well as in advising California non-profits on various electoral and advocacy activities, ranging from affordable housing to criminal justice reform.

About Kaufman Legal Group

With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs. ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

