Los Angeles Business Journal Recognizes HCR Wealth Advisors As Leaders of Influence

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three members of the HCR Wealth Advisors team were named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 'Leaders of Influence: Wealth Managers 2020' list. CEO and Founder of HCR Wealth Advisors Greg Heller is included alongside Senior Managing Director Steve Weinberger and Managing Director Michelle Katzen.

The publication's award features notable and successful California-based financial businesses with an impressive record of client success. All three wealth advisors from this year's list were also recognized in 2019 as well.

Heller began HCR Wealth Advisors over 30 years ago and has grown the company, which began with just two employees, to manage over $1 billion in client assets. "It is a tremendous honor for the Los Angeles Business Journal to recognize Steve, Michelle, and me again among this esteemed group," said Heller. "I really view this as an award for the firm as a whole. Any success we have achieved individually is the direct result of the collective effort of the entire team at HCR Wealth Advisors. I am proud that our team works hard every day to deliver a first-rate client experience and help our clients navigate the growing challenges of the current economy and markets."

Weinberger has been working at the firm since 1998 and specializes in taking on clients facing significant life changes. Regarding the recognition, Weinberger said, "I am humbled by my inclusion on the list of most influential wealth managers. It is an honor. For me, this award validates our continuing effort to modernize our practice in response to both client needs and market-driven forces. We continue to look for new and innovative ways to make an impact for our clients and provide solutions that can help them reach their financial goals and achieve financial freedom."

Katzen, who is a Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) and current Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA) candidate, joined the HCR team in 2014. About the distinction, she said, "I am honored to be nominated for a second year alongside so many talented peers. I continue to be driven by our amazing clients who value and implement the strategies we work so hard to recommend."

The Los Angeles Business Journal reviewed the careers of the nominated wealth managers, and considered, among other things, each candidate's unique qualities, the notable achievements over the past 18 months, and their professional leadership in their firm and in the business community in compiling its list.

About HCR Wealth Advisors: HCR Wealth Advisors works with its clients to create individualized financial roadmaps. The firm specializes in helping clients navigate the important financial decisions associated with life's transitions, such as estate planning, starting or selling a business, divorce, or death of a loved one. HCR Wealth Advisors utilizes its financial management framework, The Clarity Formula™, to guide its clients to financial freedom. The Clarity Formula provides a comprehensive, transparent, and highly customizable map that provides clients the perspective and insight necessary to continue moving forward with confidence.

