SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Harris MD, a board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist and Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, is transforming the treatment landscape for mental health, chronic pain, and substance use recovery through deeply personalized, integrative medical care.

With more than 12 years of advanced anesthesiology experience and extensive clinical expertise in IV ketamine and nutrient-based infusion therapies, Dr. Austin Harris specializes in treating individuals who have not found relief through conventional approaches. His programs address depression, anxiety, PTSD, migraines, chronic pain syndromes, and addiction recovery using evidence-based protocols designed around each patient's unique biology and personal goals.

Dr. Austin Harris's treatment philosophy is rooted in a "one-size-fits-one" approach. Through fully integrated programs that combine IV Ketamine Infusion Therapy, NAD+ Infusions, and customized micronutrient replacement, Dr. Austin Harris and his team have achieved an 85% success rate in improving patient outcomes.

Unlike traditional models of care, Dr. Austin Harris works one-on-one with every patient, providing individualized guidance and continuous support. Patients also receive seven-days-a-week direct access to Dr. Austin Harris, ensuring real-time communication and continuity of care throughout their healing journey.

Founded in 2019, NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy reflects Dr. Austin Harris's commitment to compassionate, science-driven treatment. His professional background includes years of experience in perioperative medicine, cardiac and thoracic anesthesia, and critical care, enabling Dr. Austin Harris to deliver ketamine therapy with the highest standards of safety and clinical precision.

About Dr. Austin Harris, MD

Austin Harris MD is a board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist with more than 16 years of experience in anesthesiology and integrative medical treatments, including IV ketamine therapy. Dr. Austin Harris earned his Doctor of Medicine degree magna cum laude from St. George's University School of Medicine, completed his anesthesiology residency at the University of California, Irvine, and pursued a fellowship in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

Dr. Austin Harris is certified in Psychedelic Integration Therapy and Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy through Fluence and is widely recognized for blending advanced medical science with applied mindfulness and trauma-informed care.

SOURCE Dr. Austin Harris NeuroRelief