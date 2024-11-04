Los Angeles Cancer Network Continues Growth Spurt With New Hope Cancer Institute Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN), a leading provider of comprehensive oncology and hematology care in the greater Los Angeles area, proudly announces that Vandana Agarwal MD and Sakinah Gray, FNP, a nurse practitioner, who treat patients at the Pomona-based New Hope Cancer Institute, 350 Vinton Avenue, Suite #101, have joined the practice.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Agarwal and the New Hope Cancer Institute team to Southern California's fastest-growing independent oncology practice," said Troy Simon, CEO, LACN. "Our growth beyond Los Angeles further solidifies our practice's commitment to reducing patient barriers and providing accessible, exceptional cancer care to communities in Southern California at costs that are far less than in hospital-based care."

LACN now has 36 physicians caring for patients with cancers and blood disorders at 20 cancer care clinics in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties. LACN recently partnered with Compassionate Cancer Care Medical Group, a 13-physician practice caring for patients at five clinics in Riverside and Orange counties and added Mission Hills gastroenterologist, Rahul Chhablani, MD to the practice.

LACN is a partner of OneOncology, a management-and-clinical-services national platform that strengthens independent oncology practices by helping them grow and deliver high-value cancer care services. To make an appointment or for more information, please visit LACN's website.

About Los Angeles Cancer Network:

The mission of Los Angeles Cancer Network is to provide unparalleled care to each patient that comes through our doors. We offer individualized treatment using the most recent and relevant proven advances in cancer care, curated with deliberation and compassion.

SOURCE Los Angeles Cancer Network