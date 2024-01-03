Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands into Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN) is a trusted and leading provider of cancer and blood disorder care in Los Angeles County. They are proud to announce that Pacific Cancer Medical Center and their team in Anaheim have officially joined its growing network, landing LACN on the map in Orange County. This new addition is located at 1801 W Romneya Dr. Suite 203, Anaheim, CA 92801, being LACN's fourteenth clinic.

Back row from left to right: Maria Ampudia PA-C, Karen Dawson PA-C, Jim Colinco PA-C, Sharon Westerberg PA-C Front row from left to right: Dr. Ajit Maniam, Dr. Veena Charu, Dr. Jayaram Bharadwaj
"We are very grateful to expand into this new region and have these esteemed physicians & their talented team become a part of our network," said Troy Simon, LACN's CEO. "This new addition reflects our mission to bring world-class cancer and blood disorder care close to home. We look forward to getting acquainted with the Anaheim community."

The physicians at LACN are among the best in the nation, receivers of many awards & honors, and participants in groundbreaking clinical research. They offer customized, patient-centered care in an ever-changing oncology environment and have the expertise required to treat various types of cancers and blood disorders.

With this expansion, LACN will be welcoming five oncologists, five advanced practice practitioners and their entire team of skilled professionals. Board-certified hematologist/oncologists Dr. Veena Charu, Dr. Ajit Maniam, Dr. Jayaram Bharadwaj, Dr. Yunfei Wei, and Dr. Thiri Khin will all continue to practice at this location. They have been serving the Anaheim area for more than two decades, and will bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and a shared commitment to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care to LACN.

"We believe this transition is the best decision we can make for our community and patients," said Dr. Veena Charu. "LACN believes in value-based care, and we are looking forward to integrating into their practice which will open up more resources while allowing us to continue providing outstanding care to our patients."

The team is excited to join a larger practice that aligns with their values and provides access to more resources, while remaining at the community oncology level to best serve their patients.

The integration of these two practices underscores a shared vision for the future of oncology & hematology care, focused on excellence, compassion, and positive patient outcomes. Together, they will continue to uphold the highest standards of medical care while exploring innovative avenues to advance cancer treatment and research.

To make an appointment, please call (714) 999-1465. For more information, visit lacancernetwork.com.

About Los Angeles Cancer Network:

The mission of Los Angeles Cancer Network is to provide unparalleled care to each patient that comes through our doors. We offer individualized treatment using the most recent and relevant proven advances in cancer care, curated with deliberation and compassion.

