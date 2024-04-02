Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach into Third County by Joining Forces with Compassionate Cancer Care Medical Group

LACN Now Has 35 Physicians Caring for Patients at 19 Clinics in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN), a leading provider of comprehensive oncology and hematology care in the greater Los Angeles area, announced that Compassionate Cancer Care Medical Group (CCCMG), a respected oncology and hematology practice with 14 physicians who care for patients at five clinics in in Riverside and Orange counties joined the growing LACN practice network as of March 2024. CCCMG's clinics are located in Fountain Valley, Corona, Riverside, Laguna Hills, and Los Alamitos.

Compassionate Cancer Care Medical Group Logo

Partnering with CCCMG marks a significant expansion for LACN into its third county, further solidifying the physician-owned, independent practice's commitment to reducing patient barriers and providing accessible, exceptional cancer care to communities in Southern California. With the addition of the CCCMG physicians, LACN now has 35 physicians caring for patients with cancers and blood disorders at 19 cancer care clinics in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties.

"This integration represents a significant milestone for us as we continue to expand our reach and enhance our ability to serve patients facing the challenges of cancer and blood disorders," said Troy Simon, CEO at LACN. "By joining forces with CCCMG, we are not only expanding into new counties, but also combining our expertise and resources to provide patients with the highest standard of care possible. Bringing together two physician-owned practices with a shared vision to enhance the quality of life for their patients furthers the mission of being a community oncology practice – bringing world-class cancer care close to where patients live and work."

The fusion of CCCMG into LACN is a pivotal moment in the advancement of oncology and hematology care accessibility and quality within these three counties. This expansion will enable LACN to offer patients a broader reach and range of cancer care expertise. Patients will benefit from enhanced convenience with additional locations, while continuing to receive compassionate, personalized care from a team of experienced oncologists and a talented team of healthcare professionals.

"We are excited to team up with LACN to better serve our patients and community," said Dr. Haresh Jhangiani, CCCMG's president." Together, we are well-positioned to address the evolving needs of cancer patients and provide comprehensive, state-of-the-art care close to home."

LACN is a partner of OneOncology, a management-and-clinical-services national platform that strengthens independent oncology practices by helping them grow and deliver high-value cancer care services.

