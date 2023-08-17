LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank hosted its 2nd Annual "A Million Reasons" Fundraising Event on the evening of Sunday, August 13, in a private home in the Hollywood Hills. The event brought together nearly 200 guests who came together to fight hunger. Proceeds of the evening will provide more than 1,000,000 meals for those facing food insecurity in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles Celebrities and Philanthropists Raise Enough Funds to Provide the Equivalent of 1 Million Meals in Partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Among the night's highlights was an exclusive performance by the legendary Gladys Knight - the iconic singer known as the "Empress of Soul." Knight performed some of her hit singles, including "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "I Hope You Dance."

The event was hosted by Food Bank board member and Platinum donors, Keith Addis and his wife, Keri Selig, at their home in the Hollywood Hills and made possible by generous sponsors, including CoreGiving, Cheryl and Haim Saban, as Platinum Donors; Rob and Joan Blackman, Corebridge Financial, Don Lee Farms, Rosemary Kraemer Raitt Foundation, Kim and Darryl Schall, Jami and Owen Witte as Legacy Donors; Albertsons, Vons, Pavillions, HexClad Cookware, Anne and Ronald Mellor, Amy and Robert Perille as Community Donors; Farmers & Merchants Bank, Marvin J. & Carol Schild Levy, Dina and Masood Sohaili as Friendship Donors; and Cece and Michael Flood, Andrew Garroni, William Hair, Paul Lieberstein, Amanda Massucci, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Paula and Allan Rudnick, Julien Thuan, UCLA Anderson School of Management, UCLA Health, Mary Ann Weisberg and Bryce Perry Foundation, Gayle Whittemore and Alexandra Glickman as Patron Donors.

The evening would not have been possible without the help of superstar chefs and celebrity sous chefs that prepared delectable plates for all in attendance. Featured chefs included Suzanne Goin (A.O.C.), Jason Neroni (The Rose Venice), Sherry Yard (Bakery by the Yard), Burt Bakman (SLAB BBQ), Adam Shapiro (Shappy Pretzel Co.), Jorge Alvarez (Tacos 1986) and Prince Street Pizza. Featured sous chefs include Jeff Goldblum, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Dylan McDermott and Sam Waterston. The event featured award-winning mixologists Charlotte Voisey, Jeffrey Naples and Sebastien Derbomez. The event was emceed by Billy Harris and produced by Paul Vitagliano from the Ombrello Agency. La Crema Winery donated wine for the event.

"We are immensely grateful to our generous donors, chefs, celebrity sous chefs and performers for making our "A Million Reasons" event a resounding success," said Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood. "The funds raised will help to provide more than one million meals to people in LA County, bringing hope and nourishment to our community during these challenging times."

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County for 50 years. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of partner agencies and other Food Bank programs. The Food Bank also energizes the community to get involved and support hunger relief, especially through volunteerism, and conducts nutrition education campaigns and advocates for public policies that benefit people served and improve nutrition security. The Food Bank is rated at the highest level by Candid and Charity Navigator, and 97% of all revenue goes to programs. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

Contact: David May

Director of Marketing and Communications

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

323-234-3030 x 134

[email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Regional Food Bank