Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Leads the Way in Anosmia Care Bringing Hope to Patients With Lost Sense of Smell

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LACENTA (Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy) is setting a new standard in treatment for patients with smell and nasal disorders. Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, a board-certified ENT surgeon, has been actively treating patients with smell loss (anosmia), distorted smells (parosmia/phantosmia), and related taste changes by applying evidence-based approaches such as anti-inflammatory therapies, sensory smell retraining, and promising newer techniques like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections to help guide nerve regeneration and recovery.

LACENTA Anosmia Image

Dr. Trenkle's clinical philosophy emphasizes that effective treatment is not about a single "new" procedure, but rather the strategic combination of proven ENT techniques tailored to each patient. His approach focuses on identifying and addressing all underlying causes of dysfunction simultaneously, often allowing multiple treatments to be performed in a single, minimally invasive session under local anesthesia. This comprehensive methodology prioritizes precision, patient comfort, and efficiency while avoiding unnecessary or one-size-fits-all interventions.

Anosmia: More Than Missing a Scent

Anosmia occurs when the olfactory system including the nasal passages, nerves, and brain is disrupted. Causes range from viral infections such as COVID-19 and chronic sinus inflammation to trauma or nerve damage. Many people also experience taste disturbances linked to smell loss.

Dr. Trenkle also highlights that nasal and olfactory disorders are often under-recognized and underdiagnosed, with many patients unaware that impaired breathing or chronic inflammation may be contributing to their loss of smell and overall quality of life.

LACENTA's Comprehensive and Personalized Care

LACENTA's treatment model is built on individualized care and precise diagnosis, ensuring that each patient receives only the therapies they truly need:

Olfactory (Smell) Training: Evidence-based exercises to retrain the brain and olfactory nerves.





Medical Therapies: Including corticosteroids, antibiotics, and management of sinus or allergy conditions.





Regenerative Treatments (e.g., PRP): Platelet-rich plasma therapies designed to stimulate healing and nerve regeneration are an emerging and promising option for patients with deeper nerve damage.





Minimally Invasive Surgical Intervention: Targeted procedures to remove obstructions such as polyps or correct structural issues that limit airflow and access to smell receptors.

This integrated approach reflects Dr. Trenkle's broader treatment philosophy: comprehensive care that addresses structural, inflammatory, and neurological factors together, rather than treating symptoms in isolation.

Impact on Patients and Quality of Life

Restoring even partial smell function can profoundly improve quality of life. Patients often report renewed enjoyment of food and beverages, increased safety awareness, and emotional benefits from reconnecting with memories and experiences tied to scent.

By combining advanced therapies with a holistic, patient-specific approach, LACENTA is helping redefine what is possible for individuals living with smell disorders.

Schedule an Evaluation for Smell Loss

Appointments can be requested online through the official LACENTA website:

or by calling 855-522-3682. Early evaluation can significantly improve the chances of restoring smell and enhancing overall quality of life.

About LACENTA

The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy (LACENTA) is a multidisciplinary healthcare practice serving patients across Los Angeles and surrounding communities. With a team of board-certified specialists, LACENTA provides comprehensive care for ear, nose, throat, sinus, allergy, and smell and taste disorders using advanced diagnostics and personalized treatment plans.

SOURCE Southern California ENT MSO, LLC