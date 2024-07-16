Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Opens Palm Springs Office

LA's leading ENT practice expands beyond city borders and welcomes distinguished specialist

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Allergy (LA CENTA) announced today the opening of their new Palm Springs location at Desert Regional Medical Center. This office is an acquisition of Michael R. Gatto M.D.'s practice, and Dr. Gatto will continue to provide his valued services at LA CENTA.

Dr. Gatto is an esteemed adult & pediatric ear nose & throat specialist with decades of experience. He earned his medical degree from New York Medical College before completing both his surgical and otolaryngology residencies at the University of California, Irvine where he served as Chief Resident in Otolaryngology.

Dr. Gatto has been a pillar of the Palm Springs medical community since 1981, establishing himself as a trusted figure in otolaryngology and allergy care. His expertise includes innovative treatments such as balloon sinuplasty for chronic sinusitis and somnoplasty for snoring reduction.

With the acquisition of Dr. Gatto's Palm Springs office, all LA CENTA insurance carriers, including HMO and MediCal/MediCare, are now being accepted Furthermore, they are introducing advanced procedures and surgeries that were not previously available at this location.

"Our expansion into Palm Springs and the addition of Dr. Gatto to our team are huge milestones for LA CENTA." said LA CENTA Founder and CEO Dr. Geoff Trenkle, D.O. "Dr. Gatto's distinguished background in otolaryngology and his unwavering dedication to patient-centric care perfectly align with our mission. Together we are looking forward to elevating the standard of ENT services in Palm Springs, ensuring unparalleled quality and accessibility for all."

As with their other offices, LA CENTA will offer a variety of high-quality, university caliber medical services to the Palm Springs community. The new office will be located at 1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Unit E-311, Palm Springs, CA 92262. Additional LA CENTA locations include Pasadena, Boyle Heights, Glendale, Hollywood, Montebello, Downtown LA, Huntington Park, Palmdale and South Bay.

About LA CENTA:

The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy (LA CENTA) provides University caliber, subspecialty care to the communities in which they operate. They were founded on the principle of accessibility and availability, and they are working to improve the quality of community healthcare in Los Angeles and beyond. LA CENTA believes it is important to work synergistically with their community hospitals and healthcare system to provide the most comprehensive care for their patients. They accept a wide variety of insurances and service multiple hospitals to help serve this end.

They also offer online booking, virtual appointments, and services in house to streamline their appointment scheduling. LA CENTA has multiple locations in LA including Boyle Heights, Glendale, Hollywood, Montebello, Downtown LA, Huntington Park, Palmdale, and South Bay locations.

