Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Opens Pasadena Office

LA CENTA expands footprint to provide specialty care to more communities in LA

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Allergy (LA CENTA) announced today the opening of their new location in Pasadena, CA. LA CENTA currently has eight locations throughout LA, making Pasadena their ninth.

Founded on the principles of accessibility and availability, LA CENTA is working to improve the quality of community healthcare in Los Angeles and beyond, especially in underserved communities. They accept a wide variety of insurances and service multiple hospitals to help serve this end.

As with their other offices, LA CENTA will offer a variety of high-quality, university caliber medical services at their Pasadena location. Categories include: Ear & Audiology, Sinus/Nasal & Allergy, Throat & Voice, Head & Neck, and Throat Disorders.

"Here at LA CENTA it is our mission to change the public's view of medicine and the medical community's view of how medicine should be delivered," said LA CENTA Founder and CEO Dr. Geoff Trenkle, D.O. "Our new Pasadena location is another step towards making medical care more accessible to all communities, and we look forward to continuing to create spaces where people can feel confident in the care they are receiving."

The new office will be located at 800 Fairmount Ave, Suite 411, Pasadena, CA 91105. Additional LA CENTA locations include Boyle Heights, Glendale, Hollywood, Montebello, Downtown LA, Huntington Park, Palmdale and South Bay.

About LA CENTA:
The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy (LA CENTA) provides University caliber, subspecialty care to the communities in which they operate. They were founded on the principle of accessibility and availability, and they are working to improve the quality of community healthcare in Los Angeles and beyond. LA CENTA believes it is important to work synergistically with their community hospitals and healthcare system to provide the most comprehensive care for their patients. They accept a wide variety of insurances and service multiple hospitals to help serve this end.

They also offer online booking, virtual appointments, and services in house to streamline their appointment scheduling. LA CENTA has multiple locations in LA including Boyle Heights, Glendale, Hollywood, Montebello, Downtown LA, Huntington Park, Palmdale, and South Bay locations.

Contact:  The Co-Op Agency
Erica Markle | 310.734.7834
[email protected]

SOURCE LA CENTA

