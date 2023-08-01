Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Welcomes Laryngologist, Dr. Abie Mendelsohn to Practice

LA CENTA brings on leader in advanced techniques for conditions of the mouth and throat to provide further specialty care to underserved communities in LA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Allergy (LA CENTA) has announced the addition of Dr. Abie Mendelsohn, M.D., F.A.C.S. to their practice. Dr. Mendelsohn is a fellowship trained laryngologist who offers a university level, minimally invasive surgical approach to head and neck surgery.

Dr. Mendelsohn has been on the forefront of the advanced techniques for conditions of the mouth and throat, establishing one of the largest surgical volumes of transoral robotic cancer surgery (TORS), sialendoscopy, and hypoglossal nerve stimulator (Inspire) implantation surgery on the west coast. His research on the underlying mechanisms of voice production to preserve its function following endoscopic cancer surgical resections has been nationally and internationally recognized.

At LA CENTA Dr. Mendelsohn will be offering his expertise in minimally invasive head and neck surgeries including:

Sialendoscopy - A minimally invasive solution for salivary gland disorders

Gender Affirming Voice Surgery - A surgical procedure designed to alter the pitch, resonance, and quality of a person's voice to align with their gender identity

Scarless Tracheal Shave - Critical gender-affirming surgery procedure that aims to remove the Adam's apple without a scar on the neck.

Da Vinci Transoral Robotic Surgery - A technology that allows for precise and accurate movements of surgical instruments for a minimally invasive approach to treat various throat cancers

Inspire Sleep Apnea Surgery – A groundbreaking surgery that can help cure sleep apnea performed by only a handful of surgeons in the LA area.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Dr. Mendelsohn to our practice," said LA CENTA Founder and CEO Dr. Geoff Trenkle, D.O. "His talent and wealth of knowledge will be an incredible asset to our growing team as we work to make specialty care more accessible to the communities of Los Angeles. Improving access to university caliber care has been our mission and Dr. Mendelsohn helps us continue forward and bring critical access to the underserved."

Dr. Mendelsohn received his undergraduate degree in Biology from Yeshiva University in New York before attending the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. In medical school his research focused on voice and throat disorders, and he completed his residency in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at UCLA. Following his surgical residency, Dr. Mendelsohn received fellowship training in Laryngology at the UCLA Voice Center, where he studied the endoscopic surgery for voice and airway disorders.

He proceeded to travel abroad to receive fellowship training in Trans-Oral Laser Surgery (TLM) and Trans-Oral Robotic Surgery (TORS) at the Université Catholique de Louvain in Yvoir, Belgium.

Dr. Mendelsohn has also served as a Staff Surgeon in the Division of Head & Neck Surgery at the Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center of Greater Los Angeles and Volunteer Staff Surgeon at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

About LA CENTA:

The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy (LA CENTA) provides University caliber, subspecialty care to the communities in which they operate. They were founded on the principle of accessibility and availability, and they are working to improve the quality of community healthcare in Los Angeles and beyond. LA CENTA believes it is important to work synergistically with their community hospitals and healthcare system to provide the most comprehensive care for their patients. They accept a wide variety of insurances and service multiple hospitals to help serve this end.

They also offer online booking, virtual appointments, and services in house to streamline their appointment scheduling. LA CENTA has multiple locations in LA including Boyle Heights, Glendale, Hollywood, Montebello, Downtown LA, Huntington Park and their newest Palmdale and South Bay locations. They have plans to open at least two more locations by the end of 2023.

