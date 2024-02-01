Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Welcomes Sleep Medicine Specialist, Dr. Cyrus Haghighian, M.D. to Practice

LA CENTA brings on board certified expert to expand specialty care offerings throughout LA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Allergy (LA CENTA) has announced the addition of Dr. Cyrus Haghighian to their practice. Dr. Haghighian is board certified with a robust educational background and extensive training in sleep conditions.

With a specialty in Sleep Medicine, Dr. Haghighian strives to help patients achieve better sleep and overall well-being. He has experience working with both adults and children with conditions such as: Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome, Narcolepsy, Insomnia, Hypersomnia, Circadian Rhythm disorders, and more. He is also an active member of The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

"We are so thrilled have Dr. Haghighian join our practice," said LA CENTA Founder and CEO Dr. Geoff Trenkle, D.O. "His deep commitment to patient care aligns seamlessly with our mission at LA CENTA to provide comprehensive and personalized healthcare throughout LA, especially in underserved communities. Plus, his specialty in sleep medicine is a sought-after expertise that we are lucky to be able to offer."

Dr. Haghighian received his undergraduate degree in Biology with a minor in Politics from New York University before attending the University of Toledo for medical school. His time in medical school was followed by a residency in family medicine at St. Mary Mercy Livonia – a prominent community hospital in Livonia, MI. To further advance his expertise he went on to pursue a fellowship in Sleep Medicine at the University of Southern California.

About LA CENTA:
The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy (LA CENTA) provides University caliber, subspecialty care to the communities in which they operate. The practice was founded on the principle of accessibility and availability, and the team is working to improve the quality of community healthcare in Los Angeles and beyond. LA CENTA believes it is important to work synergistically with their community hospitals and healthcare system to provide the most comprehensive care for their patients. They accept a wide variety of insurances and service multiple hospitals to help serve this end.

They also offer online booking, virtual appointments, and services in house to streamline their appointment scheduling. LA CENTA has multiple locations in LA including Boyle Heights, Glendale, Hollywood, Montebello, Downtown LA, Huntington Park, Palmdale, South Bay, and their newest location in Pasadena.

News Releases in Similar Topics

