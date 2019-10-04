Los Angeles Center Studios Celebrates 20 Years

As the studio progressed over the years, relationships in the industry were created, making LACS an easy choice for their projects. Filming isn't the only thing happening on this multifaceted campus. Offering flexible lease terms on over 450,000 square feet of office space, the studio proudly helped the production teams and creative companies alike to settle in so they could get to work. Weekends welcome food, beer, wine, and music festivals in the private park and surrounds. The appeal has been so immense several large scale E3 premier celebrations have been held on this central location.

Today marks a further achievement with the leasing of 52,000 square feet of office and stage space to two new tenants. Filling this last slice of the studio pie puts the occupancy at over 98%, continuing the upward trend of activity for the enterprising independent studio. "The studio is in an ideal area of downtown, making it a desirable location for a company or production. When you add in our flexible lease terms and the adaptability of our campus, LACS becomes irresistible. The tenants feel at home on the campus; many bring their dogs with them, workout in the gym, even get their car washed or a massage before heading home. Our goal is to foster a synergistic community," Sam Nicassio, Los Angeles Center Studios President for 16 years.

Los Angeles Center Studios is owned and operated by Bristol Group and Hollywood Locations. The two founding companies are elated that their collaborative vision to create a vibrant and unique entertainment community in DTLA has been so successful over the last 20 years. The on-site management team consists of entertainment and real estate industry professionals, many with the studio for over 15 years, who deliver first-class, friendly services for productions and companies of any size. For more information about Los Angeles Center Studios, or to inquire about filming, having an event or renting offices, please visit www.lacenterstudios.com.

Los Angeles Center Studios is a full-service studio for television, film and commercial production – a honeycomb of entertainment interests working collectively in a single campus environment. Set on 20 acres in the heart of Los Angeles, this full-service studio features six 18,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art soundstages and one swing stage, as well as 450,000 square feet of short- and long-term 'Class A' office space for entertainment-related and creative companies in industries ranging from film and television to gaming to music to technology. Los Angeles Center Studios has hosted numerous feature films (including Jungle Book, Bumblebee, Call of the Wild), television programs (including The Rookie, Drunk History, American Gods, Adam Ruins Everything), commercials, music videos, concert rehearsals, and events since opening in 1999. More information about Los Angeles Center Studios can be found at www.lacenterstudios.com.

