Los Angeles Christian Health Centers Opens the Doors on Joshua House Bringing Quality, Comprehensive Health Care to the Heart of Skid Row

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Christian Health Centers (LACHC) announces the Grand Opening of Joshua House Health Center, a new three-story community health clinic in the heart of Skid Row in Los Angeles. At opening, Joshua House will provide medical, dental, optometry, mental health, and social services to the Skid Row community—serving more than 7,000 people a year in almost triple the amount of space compared to its current facility. The clinic is owned and operated by LACHC and was developed by Skid Row Housing Trust.

LACHC's President and CEO Dr. Lisa Abdishoo, states, "Joshua House is A Promise Kept. This new facility brings health care and housing to the heart of Skid Row, both of which are desperately needed. Joshua House will strengthen our ability to serve on the front lines of multiple, urgent public health crises Los Angeles County faces, namely the pandemic, homelessness and racism."

One of the first people through the doors of the new facility was Denise S., a 20-year patient of LACHC. "The Joshua House has done so much for me. They've seen me at my lowest, and they've seen me at my best. So, I said, 'God, what do you want me to do?'" Denise is now an LACHC volunteer. "[I want to] give back and be of service to my healthcare provider,'... Joshua House is my provider."

Located at 325 E 7th Street in Los Angeles, Joshua House is a state-of-the-art health center with three floors consisting of 18 medical exam rooms, 6 flexible consultation rooms, 8 dental chairs, 9 mental health rooms, group therapy meeting rooms, 13 social work/care coordination offices, an optometry suite, a multi-purpose area, a meditation room, and chaplain's office. It replaces LACHC's original location of 20 years on Winston Street behind the LA Mission.

Lee Raagas, CEO of Skid Row Housing Trust who developed the new facility added, "In partnering with LA Christian Health Centers on this project, we've strengthened the community's response to the post pandemic health needs—and future health crises—for those most at risk."

Joshua House Health Center was awarded funding from Proposition HHH (City of LA) in the first round of Facilities Program funding, showing the leadership of LACHC and the Trust, with New Markets Tax Credits as well. Additional funding was provided by The Ahmanson Foundation, Health Net, Kaiser Permanente, W.M. Keck Foundation, Lawrence Ng Family Foundation, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, Rose Hills Foundation, U.S. Bank, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation and generous private philanthropy support.

Joshua House is co-located with 649 Lofts that encompasses 54 permanent supportive housing units and services to formerly unhoused individuals, including veterans. Skid Row Housing Trust developed the project in partnership with Abode Communities and Snyder Langston.

"We know that a 'housing first' approach works," says Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. "A safe space to heal leads to success."

Joshua House will have its virtual Grand Opening called "A Promise Kept" on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 6pm PST on Zoom. The program will include remarks from California State Senator Sydney Kamlager; Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, Councilmember Kevin DeLeon, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell; Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis; and Los Angeles City Mayor Eric Garcetti, among many other featured guests.

Los Angeles City Mayor Eric Garcetti says, "649 Lofts and the Joshua House Health Center are bringing housing, health, and hope to Los Angeles and Angelenos for generations to come."

Los Angeles Christian Health Centers (LACHC) was founded in 1995 to expand and provide equitable access to low-cost and no-cost, quality, comprehensive healthcare services. Driven by purpose and faith, LACHC delivers God's love, in particular to those from traditionally under-served communities across Los Angeles County. LACHC is a nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center comprised of two full-time clinics, including Joshua House that just launched in 2021, and nine satellite sites that offer medical, dental, optometry, mental health and social services, in particular to people experiencing poverty, homelessness and/or chronic disease. In 2020 LACHC's staff of 170 cared for more than 11,000 patients who received nearly 36,000 medical examinations, over 5,000 dental visits, and over 12,000 mental health sessions. Since 1995 LACHC has cared for more than 75,000 patients. True to their mission, at LACHC no one is denied assistance due to a lack of insurance or finances. For more information, please visit www.lachc.com.

