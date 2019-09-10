Los Angeles Comes Together to Be Powerful and Walk to End Lupus Now

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The community of Los Angeles will gather this fall and be part of the powerful movement to end lupus. The Walk to End Lupus Now® Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, September 28 at LA Live. Actress Kate Linder who stars as Esther Valentine on "The Young and the Restless" will be leading the event festivities as Grand Marshal, and actor Ian Harding, who recently had a guest role on Chicago Med, will join as a special guest.

Lupus has no known cause and no known cure, but affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans and five million people worldwide. Recently, lupus was found to be a leading cause of death among young women. However, despite its widespread prevalence, lupus research funding and awareness of its brutal impact remains low.

The Lupus Foundation of America's Walk to End Lupus Now events are the largest lupus walk program in the world. It brings communities together to raise money for lupus research, increase awareness of the disease and rally public support for those who suffer from its brutal impact. The walk will celebrate the theme Be Powerful, as each walk recognizes the strength of those affected by lupus and the power their communities have in supporting lupus awareness, research and resources.

"It's incredible to see the power of the Los Angeles community at the Walk to End Lupus Now and I'm excited to be back as Grand Marshal for the second year. My sister-in-law was diagnosed with lupus 19 years ago, and I know how important it is to support our lupus warriors," said Kate Linder, Walk to End Lupus Now Los Angeles Grand Marshal and has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I'm looking forward to walking, fundraising and raising lupus awareness alongside each walker – each participant plays an important role in supporting our community and raising critical funds for lupus research so that we can develop better treatments and find a cure."

"Each year, I walk in honor of my mom who died from lupus when I was 13 years old. But more importantly, I walk in support of my family members and friends that are currently fighting lupus," said Heather Butterfield, a walk team captain participating in her 10th event as a top team. "The walk allows me to do something concrete to help them. And the money that the Los Angeles Walk to End Lupus Now raises each year gives my family and I so much hope for the future of lupus research."

Every step taken and every dollar raised at the Walk to End Lupus Now brings us closer to solving the cruel mystery of lupus. To register for the walk, learn more or to make a donation, visit walktoendlupus.org/losangeles. Join the Lupus Foundation of America, Los Angeles and be powerful at the Walk to End Lupus Now!

Thank you to the support of our generous sponsor GSK and our media partner POWER 106 FM.

About Lupus

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, strikes without warning, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to diseases of similar scope and devastation.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

