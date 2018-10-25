Los Angeles Comic Con Celebrates L.A.'s Greatest Pop Culture Extravaganza This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the 8th Year For L.A.'s Biggest Celebration Of Our City's Renowned Creative Talent And Stars Behind The World's Most Popular Pop Culture Entertainment.

Experience Tenacious D Friday Night with Jack Black & Kyle Gass, the cast of Marvel's "The Runaways" and Marvel's "Agents of Shield," Ryan Hurst of "Sons of Anarchy" and "The Walking Dead," Master P, Katie Cassidy, Legendary Comic artists Skottie Young and Greg Capullo, over 800 vendors, and on Sunday, L.A.'s largest indoor Trick-or-Treating for the whole family – Kids 12 & Under Free – and So Much More!

The Octopus is back!! Los Angeles Comic Con returns to the L.A. Convention Center for its 8th edition – its #Octoversary – with the largest, most diverse group of celebrities, guests, panels and vendors in the convention's awesome history!

Highlights Friday October 26

Jack Black & Kyle Gass ARE Tenacious D, The Greatest Band in the World. The D take over the L.A. Comic Con Main Stage on Friday night at 7 P.M. for an adults-oriented exploration of their new animated feature, "Post-Apocalypto." The first 3 Chapters of the 6-part story are now available on YouTube. "Post- Apocalypto" tells the story of how The D survive nuclear holocaust and work to return harmony and balance to the universe. Presentation and Q&A to be followed by a free screening of the full film, go to www.comicconla.com to enter the screening lottery. Tenacious D is preceded Friday by the Nerdfest geekdom variety show, and the Le Geek So Chic Fashion show.

Highlights Saturday, October 27

Marvel programming is a Saturday morning highlight of a diverse day, with three separate panels: Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." cast at 11 A.M., Marvel's "The Runaways" cast at 11:30 A.M. (both followed by signings), and preceded by Stunts of Marvel: Daredevil Stunt Team at 10:30 A.M. Animation takes the Stage with "Jimmy Neutron 15th Anniversary Cast Reunion," and the "Steven Universe" cast panel, followed by a panel with the cast of "The 100," and then "Arrow" star Katie Cassidy. Hip hop fans won't want to miss it as special guests Master P, son Romeo and daughter Cymphonique introduce us to their amazing new comic/movie property "Eyes of Esca." Hard-core comic geeks can meet Comic Legend Skottie Young and "Deadpool" creator Rob Liefeld, who both have panels Saturday. YouTube sensation King Vader will re-create his famous "Hood Naruto" video (10MM YouTube views) live onstage at 3 P.M., with crowd participation. Following an amazing retrospective of Four Decades of Fangoria, Spectrevision presents a spotlight on their runaway hit feature "Mandy," featuring producers Elijah Wood, Lisa Whalen, Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller, and video game "Transcendence." An exclusive screening of "Mandy" introduced by the producers will follow.

Saturday is capped off by the 4th Annual Cosplay National Championships on the Main Stage at 6 P.M., featuring some of the most amazing Cosplayers in the universe, and a prize pool of $20,000!

Highlights Sunday, October 28

Sunday is Family Day at L.A. Comic Con! Starting with a 25th Anniversary Salute to the Power Rangers, we present panels on world-beating game "Overwatch," and highlight new Prime Video hit "The Outpost" with rising star Jessica Green. The WOW Superheroes of the Women of Wrestling will follow their Panel with a live match in the WOW Ring on the show floor, starring WOW Superheroes Beast Vs. Jungle Girl! Comic nerds can get their fix meeting Greg Capullo, the Comic Book Men and Ryan Stegman & Chris Burnham after their panels. And then the highlight of the day for Kids – at 12noon L.A. Comic Con hosts L.A.'s largest indoor Trick-or Treating, with all 350 of our booth vendors giving out candy to the Kids, followed at 2pm by our 8th Annual Kids Costume Contest, sponsored by Disney/Pixar's "Incredibles 2." Get out those Halloween costumes a few days early, kids – make sure they work!

About Los Angeles Comic Con:

L.A. Comic Con is Los Angeles' biggest and best multimedia pop culture convention, held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center. L.A. Comic Con assembles the most exciting, new and innovative in comics, movies, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, anime, gaming and all things pop-culture, making it Los Angeles' ultimate pop-culture destination. With over 90,000 fans at last year's event, L.A. Comic Con expects the 2018 event will be their biggest ever. The 2-time Fan-voted NerdHQ Con of the Year, L.A. Comic Con is one of the most diverse and celebrated geek and pop-culture events in the United States, giving fans once- in-a-lifetime opportunities to truly interact with their favorite creators and major players in the entertainment industry. L.A. Comic Con team strives to make all your nerd fantasies come true! For more info on L.A. Comic Con, please visit: https://www.comicconla.com.

Los Angeles Comic Con would like to thank its 2018 Sponsors: Hot Topic, Legion M, Fangoria, Disney/Pixar's "Incredibles 2," FanGuru, US Air Force, Karma Korner, Witchsy, Clover

