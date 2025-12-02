Los Angeles Community Hospitals Named Among Top Ten Percent in the Nation for Overall Pulmonary Services by Healthgrades

Hospitals receive Healthgrades 2026 Pulmonary Care Excellence Award™

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Community Hospitals at Los Angeles, Norwalk and Bellflower have achieved numerous distinctions for exceptional clinical performance from Healthgrades , the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. Los Angeles Community Hospitals new recognitions in 2026 include being named recipient of Healthgrades Pulmonary Care Excellence Award™, which places the hospitals among the Top Ten percent in the Nation for both Overall Pulmonary Services.

Los Angeles Community Hospitals were also five-star rated for five services in, orthopedics, pulmonary, and critical care including treatment of hip fracture treatment for 13 years in a row (2024-2026), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for nine years in a row (2018-2026), sepsis, for eight years in a row (2019-2026), diabetic hospitalizations four years in a row (2023-2026) and pneumonia (2026).

"These achievements affirm Los Angeles Community Hospitals status as a premier destination for specialty care and underscores the organization's longstanding commitment to excellence and quality," said Rhonda Jones-Barnes, Vice president of Quality.

Los Angeles Community Hospitals achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. Each year, Healthgrades evaluates risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to identify the top hospitals in key specialty areas, including orthopedics and sepsis. Through easy-to-understand, objective measures of hospital performance, Healthgrades empowers patients with the information they need to find a hospital that excels in their procedure or condition.

As performance gaps persist between the nation's highest- and lowest-achieving facilities, seeking care at a top program has never been more important. Healthgrades' 2026 analysis revealed that if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to five-star hospitals during the 2022-2024 study period, on average, 230,466 lives could have been saved and 156,797 complications could have been avoided.*

"Healthgrades' specialty awards identify the nation's top-performing hospitals in key service areas, helping consumers find high quality care tailored to their specific needs," said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. "We're proud to recognize Los Angeles Community Hospitals for their consistently superior outcomes in key service areas, including recognition as Top 10 percent in the Nation for Overall Pulmonary Services™ in 2026."

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2022 through 2024 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2026 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology.

About Los Angeles Community Hospitals at Los Angles, Norwalk and Bellflower

The three-hospital Los Angeles Community Hospitals system includes locations in east LA, Norwalk and Bellflower. The LA and Norwalk acute care hospitals have been providing healthcare to generations of residents with general and specialty services, such as cardiology, internal medicine, surgical services, and emergency care. The Bellflower behavioral health hospital provides much-needed mental health, safety-net services. To learn more, visit LACH-LA.com, LACH-Norwalk.com and LACH-Bellflower.com. Call (323) 267-0477.

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, Healthgrades helps millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

