Los Angeles Company Brings A Human Touch To Business Online

Blue Sky Chat is starting to see more and more chat bots being used for live chat options online because companies have a lack of resources to man their chat systems. Because of this, companies are losing out on sales due to slow response times and frustrated customers who don't want to chat with a bot.

Blue Sky Chat takes that stress away for companies having to manage their own live chat service on their website. Unlike other companies that use chat bots, the company employs a team of real people 24/7, whose job is to actively chat with each visitor on a website and convert them into a sales lead. These sales leads are then sent directly to the owner of a website instantly via E-mail, SMS or through a CRM such as SalesForce and HubSpot.

The company explains that when people see chat bots on websites, they ignore them. But when they are speaking to a real person – their level of engagement skyrockets which in turn leads to higher sales.

In one study conducted by E-Consultancy, 79% of customers said that they preferred live chat purely because of the immediacy it offers compared to other channels. While practicality and cost savings might be a reason for companies to turn to Blue Sky Chat, it is the increasing costs for companies to market themselves through the internet where the company sees opportunity. Between 2012 and 2016, the Cost Per Click ("CPC") nearly tripled from $0.84 to $2.12 USD.

The company believes live chat is becoming the number one sales tool on the web for companies to use to counter the high CPC costs and turn their traffic into real customers. Blue Sky Chat is now headquartered in Los Angeles and is in anticipation of a Series A raise. They are also actively investing into AI and machine learning to assist with its future growth plans.

Blue Sky Chat was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. We are the #1 choice worldwide for 24/7 live chat lead generation by a team of real people. We offer lead generation services to industries in finance & insurance, medical, legal and real estate. To date, we have generated $100M in sales leads for our customers. For more information visit www.BlueSkyChat.com and chat with one of our live team members. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

