Los Angeles Convention Center Sets New Connectivity Standard with Wi‑Fi 7 Deployment by Boldyn Networks

Closing in on the first year of their partnership, the leading connectivity provider and Southern California convention venue have much to celebrate

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a dramatic digital transformation, the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), owned by the City of Los Angeles and managed by Legends Global, will soon mark a successful first year providing next-generation Wi-Fi connectivity to its more than 2.5 million annual visitors. The best-in-class technology infrastructure, which has delivered a new connectivity standard to the global meetings and conventions industry, was designed, built, and operated by Boldyn Networks.

The LACC welcomes event organizers, exhibitors, sponsors and attendees from every corner of the globe, and the Wi-Fi 7 network has successfully powered several high-tech events including Adobe MAX, the Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC) and many other immersive fan experiences. Boldyn's network solutions have proven their ability to connect multiple devices per attendee while simultaneously supporting mobile point-of-sale devices, ticketing, digital screens, live streaming, energy management systems, interactive installments and back-of-house operations.

"Reliable, fast, and secure connectivity is essential for the success of today's events, particularly as we host more high-tech events," said Kimberly Weedmark, General Manager of the Los Angeles Convention Center. "Partnering with Boldyn Networks ensures that our clients and guests benefit from world-class digital infrastructure that meets the evolving demands of large-scale events and conventions."

Proven Performance & Technical Excellence

During the first year of partnership with Boldyn, the LACC has achieved significant technical milestones that mean event attendees, exhibitors and organizers enjoy a premium connectivity experience:

2.5x Backbone Capacity : Backbone uplink connections were maintained at 25 Gbps, increasing the amount of data transmitted between internal network devices by two and a half times compared to previous systems.

: Backbone uplink connections were maintained at 25 Gbps, increasing the amount of data transmitted between internal network devices by two and a half times compared to previous systems. Next-Gen Wi-Fi 7 Standards : By upgrading the wireless controller and access points to Wi-Fi 7, the facility has supported double the number of devices compared to previous access points.

: By upgrading the wireless controller and access points to Wi-Fi 7, the facility has supported double the number of devices compared to previous access points. Quadrupled Bandwidth: The implementation utilizes the 6GHz frequency, adding additional channels that quadruple the amount of bandwidth available to Wi-Fi devices compared to Wi-Fi 5, the connectivity standard experienced in most convention centers.

"As a leader in connectivity for the tourism and entertainment industry in Los Angeles, Boldyn Networks is proud to be the partner of choice for the Los Angeles Convention Center, a venue renowned for its significant economic impact and the joy it brings to countless event attendees," said Jason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer, US at Boldyn Networks.

"The LACC's leadership in driving economic growth and delighting visitors makes it a perfect partner for us as we revolutionize the convention experience with future-ready connectivity. This partnership is just one example of the many venues trusting Boldyn for their best-in-class connectivity needs," he added.

"The Los Angeles Convention Center is a vital economic engine for our city and an anchor of our tourism landscape," said Doane Liu, Executive Director of the City Tourism Department and Chief Tourism Officer for the City of Los Angeles. "This partnership with Boldyn Networks demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class amenities and infrastructure that support both our guests and the broader economy."

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES CONVENTION CENTER

The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) is an internationally renowned venue for conventions, trade shows and exhibitions currently undergoing a $2.6B expansion and modernization project that will catapult it into the top ten largest convention centers in the U.S. by early 2029. Owned by the City of Los Angeles and professionally managed by Legends Global, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, the LACC helped sustain over 12,000 local jobs and generate $685 million in regional economic impact. The LACC prioritizes environmental and social responsibility and is proud to be a LEED® Gold-certified facility. Visit laconventioncenter.com for more information.

ABOUT BOLDYN NETWORKS

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers and a leader in private networks, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, accelerating 5G and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the U.K., our global operations span North America, Europe and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today. Learn more at: www.boldyn.com.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Michael Jortner

Los Angeles Convention Center

213-965-7133

[email protected]

Boldyn Networks

[email protected]

SOURCE Boldyn Networks