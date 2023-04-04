Los Angeles County Bar Association Reveals Recipients of Prestigious Annual Awards

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) has announced the 2023 recipients of the organization's highest honors. Honorees will be recognized at the association's annual Installation and Awards Dinner to be held in June 2023.

Shattuck-Price Outstanding Lawyer Award

Gretchen M. Nelson of Nelson & Fraenkel LLP will be presented with the Shattuck-Price Outstanding Lawyer Award for her extraordinary dedication to the high principles of the legal profession and to improving the administration of justice. Ms. Nelson's dedication to her clients, her commitment to justice, and her passion for the advancement of women in the law have made her a shining example of the best that the legal profession has to offer. Ms. Nelson has been an active member of the California legal community, having served as a past President of LACBA as well as Chair of its Litigation Section, and was the California State Bar's first Treasurer, amongst others.

Outstanding Jurist Award

The Honorable Carolyn B. Kuhl of the Los Angeles County Superior Court will receive the 2023 Outstanding Jurist Award for her distinguished career on the bench as well as for her contributions to the community and practice of law. Since Judge Kuhl was appointed to the Superior Court in 1995, she has served as an assistant presiding judge, as a supervising judge for the Civil Division, and on the Superior Court's Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee. Notably, she was nominated by President George W. Bush for a position on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Philip H. Lam Diversity Impact Award

LACBA's 2023 Philip H. Lam Diversity Impact Award goes to the Honorable Holly J. Fujie of the Los Angeles County Superior Court for her long and distinguished history of increasing inclusion and diversity in the practice of law. Judge Fujie was appointed to the bench in 2011 by former governor Jerry Brown. Prior, she served as shareholder at Buchalter Nemer, APC where she practiced corporate civil litigation for 20 years. Judge Fujie, who is of Japanese descent, was the first Asian-American to serve as President of the California State Bar Association during her term in 2008-2009.

