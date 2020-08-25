Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Reaches More Than 10,000 Participants for Weekly COVID-19 Public Health Survey

Public Health will analyze the survey data along with information collected from hospitals and clinical laboratories to provide a more complete picture of the burden of COVID-19 in LA County. The data gathered since the survey launched will serve as a baseline for comparing trends in symptoms as we head into the cold and flu season.

"Our actions greatly affect our recovery journey and we are grateful to everyone who has participated in Angelenos in Action so far," said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. "Every week, the survey asks one simple question, 'How are you feeling?', which takes less than a minute to respond to. The more people that participate, the better Public Health understands the impact of COVID throughout LA County and how we can prevent even more cases and deaths from this terrible virus, which is our number one priority."

The Angelenos in Action survey will continue to track the impact of COVID-19 through the end of the year, with the goal of reaching 20,000 participants. The summarized confidential information on the data collected will help the department have the most accurate picture of what is happening throughout LA County.

To sign up for Angelenos in Action, LA County residents over the age of 18 can text @PROTECT to 35134 or sign up online by clicking here. The survey is available in both English and Spanish. Residents will then be prompted with five quick enrollment questions. Once enrolled, Public Health will text residents weekly with one question asking how the participant is physically feeling. If they are feeling unwell, residents will receive two more questions about COVID-19-like symptoms.

Survey data will be kept confidential and Public Health intends to provide only summary information on the data collected that will not include any individual identifiers. For more information on the survey, visit the Frequently Asked Questions.

Angelenos in Action is made possible by the generous funding and support from the Los Angeles County Quality and Productivity Commission.

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, and Angelenos in Action please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/LAPublicHealth, facebook.com/LAPublicHealth, instagram.com/LApublichealth and youtube.com/LAPublicHealth.

