Los Angeles County Fire Department Selects MSA's G1 Breathing Apparatus

The decision to upgrade the department's SCBA technology was made after a comprehensive evaluation process, conducted by members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. According to department officials, factors that influenced the department's selection of the G1 SCBA were its advanced technology and connectivity features, as well as the ability to upgrade the SCBA with new technologies as they become available.

Each new SCBA will feature an integrated thermal imaging camera (iTIC), which places thermal imaging capabilities into the hands of individual firefighters (as opposed to sharing a handheld device). The iTIC, which is part of the SCBA control module that houses other various electronics, is one of many advanced features associated with the G1 breathing apparatus.

"We are incredibly honored that LA County has put its trust and confidence in the MSA brand," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In developing the G1 breathing apparatus, our vision was to create the most advanced and versatile firefighting platform available; one that continuously raises the bar when it comes to deploying new technologies that improve firefighter health and safety. That vision is consistent with our growth strategy to be the leading innovator in head-to-toe protection for the fire service," he said.

With more than 15 patents, the G1 SCBA is the centerpiece of the MSA Connected Firefighter platform – a suite of advanced safety technologies that work in concert to significantly improve firefighter monitoring, accountability and communication. The SCBA utilizes embedded Bluetooth technology to transmit important data, including cylinder air pressure, battery status and various alarm indicators, to incident commanders via MSA's FireGrid ® System. The FireGrid system is a software service option that gives incident commanders the ability to evaluate and manage crews and multiple situations in real time and from any location.

From a comfort perspective, the G1's unique ergonomic design, combined with an adjustable waist belt and wide shoulder straps, allows SCBA weight to be distributed more evenly on a firefighter's hips. Collectively, these features make the SCBA more comfortable when worn for longer periods of time. Additionally, the G1 includes a "Central Power" feature that powers the entire unit from a single, rechargeable battery compartment, eliminating the need for additional batteries.

The LA County Fire Department has 177 fire stations and handles nearly 10,000 fire incidents annually. The department's coverage area is 2,311 square miles comprised of suburban neighborhoods, city centers, commercial districts, beaches, mountain ranges and more.

Delivery of the new SCBA units is expected to begin in September and will continue, along with invoicing, over multiple quarters. The SCBA conversion process will be led by representatives from MSA and Bauer Compressors, MSA's distribution partner responsible for the sale and service of the contract.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

