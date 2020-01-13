Los Angeles County Pastors Band Together to Fight Foster Care Crisis

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastors and leaders from across Los Angeles County are gathering in unity for a luncheon to address the foster crisis on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. The event will include special guest keynote, Andy Byrd, Co-founder of The Send, powerful testimonies, worship from Lindy & The Circuit Riders and a time of prayer for the city.

"This is a great opportunity to mobilize Christians to go out and actively, intentionally, make a difference," said Byrd. "In LA County, one very tangible way to live out the gospel is by tackling the child welfare needs as they pertain to foster and adoption, and stepping up to help the least of these – kids in crisis."

Last year's event drew more than 300 pastors and leaders from numerous denominations of churches and backgrounds, so the luncheon has been moved to a larger venue, as the movement in LA County continues to expand and gain momentum.

In LA County alone, an estimated 34,000 children are either in, or on the verge of family breakdown, homelessness or system integration. To aid in addressing the crisis, the county is launching CarePortal, an online platform created by The Global Orphan Project that connects local children and families with the greatest need to churches with the ability to help.

"Launching this technology in LA County provides an efficient, effective method for local churches to be made aware of the needs of vulnerable kids and families in their immediate neighborhoods," said Adrien Lewis, executive director of The Global Orphan Project. "Once the Child Welfare representative request is entered into CarePortal, participating churches can read, review, respond and serve the child or family in need."

A successful launch of CarePortal among church leaders attending the luncheon could result in helping ten thousand kids in, or on the brink of, the foster/adopt system with a corresponding financial savings of tens of millions of dollars to LA County. America's Christian Credit Union is the Presenting Sponsor of the luncheon and CarePortal's first county sponsor in LA County.

"LA has had a very challenging history over the past 54 years, plagued with racial issues, making it difficult for many urban and suburban churches to really work in harmony together," said Bishop Ed Smith, Pastor of Zoe Christian Fellowship and Executive Director of the Nehemiah Project LA, Implementing Partner for CarePortal in LA County. "The way the CarePortal platform is uniquely designed, it can play a key role in helping to 'Heal the Divide of Fear of getting too close,' that has kept us apart."

Grammy winner, Chris Tomlin , and his organization, Angel Armies , have a vision to move more churches and more people to care for kids in crisis through CarePortal. Tomlin and Angel Armies generated awareness of the foster care movement at last year's sold-out Hollywood Bowl concert, in addition to raising funds to help launch CarePortal in LA County.

Dedicated partner sponsors of the luncheon include America's Christian Credit Union, CarePortal, Olive Crest, Royal Family Kids, LA Dream Center, Love SCV, Family Table, Nehemiah Project LA, 3FN and Koinonia Family Services.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST

Skirball Cultural Center (Guerin Pavilion)

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90049

To register, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greater-la-pastors-luncheon-tickets-85197019579?aff=ebdssbdestsearch .

Rebekah Weigel

Southern California Area Director, CarePortal

806-536-8333

232269@email4pr.com

