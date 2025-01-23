LOS ANGELES COUNTY SANITATION DISTRICTS LAUNCHES CLEAN WATER WORKS EDUCATION FOUNDATION

New nonprofit to focus on water sustainability, outreach, and education.

WHITTIER, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (LACSD) has launched the Clean Water Works Education Foundation (CWWEF), a new nonprofit (501(c)(3)) entity dedicated to educating the public about the importance of water, sanitation, and environmental issues. Using hands-on programs and events, CWWEF aims to inform and inspire students and residents to understand and engage in water issues and sustainability efforts across Los Angeles County.

The foundation's offerings include educational tours, in-classroom environmental science labs, and hands-on activities at LACSD facilities and throughout the county that help young learners understand the role of water and sanitation in their daily lives and promote careers in the water and sanitation fields.

"This foundation gives us an opportunity to expand our programs' reach," said Cathy Warner, chair of the CWWEF and LACSD boards of directors. "The foundation's goal is to provide lasting learning experiences that build awareness of water issues and encourage sustainable practices, while establishing a conduit to access funding and grants to amplify and grow these efforts."

CWWEF Education Program Highlights:

Sewer Science : This award-winning, hands-on lab program brings the science of water treatment to life for high school students. Over a week, participants simulate wastewater, treat it using real-world processes, and test its quality. In partnership with the Youth Science Center, the program reaches 5,000 students at 50 schools annually.

: This award-winning, hands-on lab program brings the science of water treatment to life for high school students. Over a week, participants simulate wastewater, treat it using real-world processes, and test its quality. In partnership with the Youth Science Center, the program reaches 5,000 students at 50 schools annually. School Bus Tours Program : A behind-the-scenes look at what happens to wastewater and trash after it leaves homes. Funding is provided for buses to bring 5 th to 12 th grade students to free tours of LACSD facilities, providing an eye-opening experience into the world of waste management.

: A behind-the-scenes look at what happens to wastewater and trash after it leaves homes. Funding is provided for buses to bring 5 to 12 grade students to free tours of LACSD facilities, providing an eye-opening experience into the world of waste management. Think Earth : In partnership with this nonprofit, pre-K through 8 th grade students are introduced to environmental stewardship through fun lessons, colorful posters, and videos. Families can also participate through surveys that encourage sustainable habits like conserving resources, reducing waste, and minimizing pollution.

: In partnership with this nonprofit, pre-K through 8 grade students are introduced to environmental stewardship through fun lessons, colorful posters, and videos. Families can also participate through surveys that encourage sustainable habits like conserving resources, reducing waste, and minimizing pollution. Think Watershed : In partnership with this non-profit, students in grades 4-6 explore the region's watershed and its critical role in protecting the marine environment. The program features hands-on activities and a memorable floating lab boat trip that teaches how human behavior affects water quality, air, and habitats.

: In partnership with this non-profit, students in grades 4-6 explore the region's watershed and its critical role in protecting the marine environment. The program features hands-on activities and a memorable floating lab boat trip that teaches how human behavior affects water quality, air, and habitats. Grades of Green: In collaboration with this environmental non-profit, students participate in the Water and Waste Campaigns—four-month competitions where teams develop creative environmental initiatives.

Special Events in partnership with the LACSD will include an Earth Day Celebration: Held annually in Whittier, this free, family-friendly event includes interactive exhibits, facility tours, and practical environmental tips. It's a day of learning and fun for all ages, celebrating sustainability and inspiring action. New events designed to promote environmental awareness and sustainable living are planned in the City of Carson at the Warren Water Resource Facility and in the Antelope Valley.

CWWEF is an extension of LACSD's mission to inform and educate residents throughout its service area. "We see this foundation as a pathway that strengthens our commitment to environmental education, influences more residents, and stimulates future career choices," said Robert Ferrante, chief engineer and general manager for LACSD. "Empowering future generations with knowledge about environmental sustainability is key to ensuring a thriving and resilient community for years to come."

Information about the Clean Water Works Education Foundation and its programs is found at www.cwwef.org.

About the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts

The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts are a regional agency consisting of 24 independent special districts serving over 5.6 million people in 78 cities and unincorporated territory within Los Angeles County. The Sanitation Districts protect public health and the environment through innovative and cost-effective wastewater and solid waste management and, in doing so, convert waste into resources such as recycled water, energy and recycled materials.

