LOS ANGELES DISPENSARY 'THE HIGHER PATH' TO CELEBRATE 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH SPECIAL EVENT AND SAVINGS

The Higher Path

18 Aug, 2023

Sunday celebration to include vendor showcase and storewide 25 percent discount 

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Higher Path Collective today announced the celebration of 10 years in business as a trusted California dispensary. The Sherman Oaks dispensary was founded pre-ICO (before the Medical Marijuana Interim Control Ordinance went into effect) and has persevered past COVID-19, high state excise tax, and recreational legalization, among other challenges. This milestone marks a major achievement for The Higher Path on its mission to provide patients with the knowledge and medicine they need while educating visitors about proper cannabis use as well as alternative health approaches to supplement their medicine.

"We are incredibly proud to be a part of this community and grateful for everyone who has helped us over the last 10 years," said Jerred Kiloh, owner, The Higher Path Collective. "Running any business has its challenges while dispensaries face even greater obstacles. Despite all that we've not only thrived as a neighborhood dispensary but have also led the way in bettering the cannabis industry in California."

To properly commemorate a decade of business The Higher Path is hosting a 10th anniversary celebration at the dispensary on Sunday August 20th. Customers will enjoy a 25 percent off discount on all products and receive free admission to a vendor showcase at The Green Room, the event space next door to the dispensary, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A robust selection of special offers will be available during the anniversary celebration including:

  • A free goody bag with purchases over $100
  • $1 pre-rolls
  • $5 eighth ounce quantities of flower, with purchases over $20

The Higher Path dispensary offers a curated assortment of flower, vape cartridges, concentrates, oils, wax, shatter, edibles, and topicals. It was named "Best Dispensary in Los Angeles" in 2016, just three years after its opening.

Jerred Kiloh can be made available for on-camera interviews with the news media upon request and for phone or Zoom-based interviews with select media outlets worldwide.

For more information about The Higher Path, please visit https://thehigherpath.com/.

About The Higher Path Collective

The Higher Path Collective (THP) is a legally licensed and operated recreational marijuana dispensary located in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles, CA. Since opening in 2013, the store's offered a wide selection of high quality and lab-tested products served by attentive and knowledgeable staff in a welcoming atmosphere. Philanthropy and community involvement is highly valued at The Higher Path Collective where In addition to supporting programs like Last Prisoner Project, THP is a member of the chamber of commerce and active in many events across the city.

