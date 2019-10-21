Los Angeles Drug And Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA) Press Event: Data Reveals City-Wide Affliction With Alcohol Outlet Density Correlating To Higher Crime

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA) will host a Press Event to reveal a newly developed resource to assess the correlation between alcohol overconcentration and crime. Policy makers for all 15 City Council Districts will now have the means to observe, identify, and act upon hard data to reduce the alcohol-related harm long-endured in their Los Angeles communities. L.A. DAPA is confident this new data resource will help the City Council pass an Alcohol Restricted Use Subdistrict (ARUS) Ordinance.

When: Tuesday October 22, 2019, 9:00 a.m.

Where: Los Angeles City Hall - Los Angeles, CA 90012 (1st Street Steps)

Who:

Why:

Councilmembers need to understand the harm their constituencies face

An excess of alcohol availability threatens community safety/welfare

Elected officials have become too dependent on alcohol revenue

Action needs to be taken to improve our communities/reduce alcohol over-concentration and related harm

Legislation (ARUS) is required to addresses these issues that some city officials have chosen to ignore

L.A. DAPA Member Organization

Alcohol Justice Pueblo Y Salud Behavioral Health Services Inc. Spa-2 Communities in Action Children's Hospital Los Angeles Social Model Recovery Services COPALM Tarzana Treatment Centers Institute for Public Strategies United Coalition East Prevention Project Koreatown Youth and Community Center The Wall Las Memorias Project P3 Partnership for a Positive Pomona Women Against Gun Violence Paso Por Paso Inc. Women's Christian Temperance Union

CONTACTS: Cynthia Nickerson, 323-675-8785

Mayra Jiménez 323 683-4687

