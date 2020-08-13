Los Angeles Entertainment Insurance Agency Innovates Buying Short-Term Film Production Insurance Online

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A California-based entertainment insurance company simplifies the short-term film production insurance process so their customers can apply for film insurance quotes easier and get the best deal imaginable – all within one-business-day. This is all a part of Athos' new proprietary production insurance program that makes them one of the most trusted insurance agencies in the entertainment industry.

How Does Athos Find Customers the Best Deal in Short-term Production Insurance?

What's unique about Athos is they're both a program manager with a proprietary program and a brokerage, so they have more options than other standard entertainment insurance brokerages. They are able to customize short-term production policies by combining coverage with exclusive programs and shopping policies with the most prominent entertainment insurance carriers. This means Athos has more flexibility to find the most adequate coverage for the best price - giving their customers peace of mind knowing they are getting a personalized policy for the best rate.

It's Easier to Get a Production Insurance Quote Online

Customers can apply for their personalized short-term production insurance offerings by filling out and submitting an application online. This is a quick process and customers will usually receive a response within one business day.

When applying for short-term production insurance with Athos, customers will work alongside a designated team member who will be available to answer questions via phone and email. This is part of the dedicated and excellent customer service Athos provides their clients.

Need Annual Production Liability Insurance (DICE Insurance)?

Athos also provides reliable and affordable annual insurance policies using the same proprietary processes. This is most economical when production companies produce at least 4 or more projects within 12 months. Other available coverages include: General Liability, Rented Equipment, Non-Owned & Hired Auto Liability, Excess Liability, Workers Compensation, and Accident Medical coverage, Errors & Omissions, Disability Insurance, and Life Insurance. All customers have to do is complete an online application.

