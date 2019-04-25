Los Angeles Entrepreneurs to Use Largest Online Marketplace for Office Space Available from Truss

"Due to the large geographic area in Southern California, entrepreneurs taking the time to do physical tours of their potential office space is a daunting and unproductive task," said Tom Smith, co-founder of Truss. "We are launching Truss in Los Angeles to streamline the process - from searching to leasing - through our online marketplace. The opportunity to compress lease times by searching and touring online is greatly amplified in this part of the country compared to any other market."

Los Angeles is the second largest city in the United States and is a rising star for the tech industry. The tech and entertainment industries are continuing to grow and work with each other and the city's tech employment increased 14.6 percent from 2016 to 2017. Truss will have more than 9 million square feet available to search, tour and lease on their platform in hot neighborhoods like Santa Monica, Hollywood, Culver City and Pasadena.

"We know that to future-proof our company, we need our tenants to find us where they already are – online. Truss speaks the same language as our tenants and through this partnership, our real estate will be showcased when the right startups are looking for their next office space." -- Eric Roseman, vice president of innovation & partnerships at Lincoln Property Company.

Business owners can search, tour and lease office, retail and industrial space through Truss' platform.

More about Truss

Truss is the largest online marketplace for commercial real estate and is the only platform that offers price transparency for the tenants. Truss helps small and medium businesses, find, lease and tour office, industrial and retail space with more than 300 million square feet available in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, D.C. & Northern Virginia, Houston, Los Angeles, Maryland, Miami, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The business owner can search for the space from their own computers or mobile devices. The AI-enabled technology enables business owners to find the right space in a convenient and easy manner. Truss also offers dedicated brokers who act as the point person throughout the seamless process. To learn more about Truss, visit www.truss.co or follow them on social media on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

SOURCE Truss

Related Links

http://www.truss.co

