Los Angeles Fashion Week is Back with Art Hearts Fashion Line-Up of In-Person Shows at the Majestic Downtown

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Los Angeles Fashion Week will wave goodbye to virtual runways as Art Hearts Fashion ushers in a week of key shows and events at the Majestic Downtown. Taking place October 14th-17th, the return to in-person shows marks a moment of creative inspiration and renewal for designers. Guests can look forward to bold streetwear, custom lingerie, modern couture, and ready-to-wear designs from the most sought after national and international designers.

Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion

This season, EyeBuyDirect, has partnered with Los Angeles Fashion Week as a Presenting Sponsor. EyeBuyDirect will provide designers some of the hottest styles for models walking the runway. VIP guests will find stylish, quality frames from EyeBuyDirect in their event gift bags and will be encouraged to share their favorite styles on social using the hashtag #RunwayMyWay.

The beauty trends hitting the catwalk are made possible by Title Beauty Sponsor Runway Rogue, Official Makeup Tool Sponsor Japonesque, and Official Hair Care Sponsor I.C.O.N.

Additional sponsors include: Classic Cat, Rockstar Energy Drink, Pretty Party, Shibue Couture, The Makeup Light, Simply Gum, Eat Me Guilt Free, Topo Chico, Hint Water, Florapy Beauty, Sugar & Kush, Simply High, Warwick LA, and AHF media partners: California Apparel News, Angeleno Magazine, Fashion Week Online, 24Fashion TV, FNL Networks, BEHIND IT© Magazine, and Famous and Savage Magazine. The event will feature a fine art gallery curated by Six Summit Gallery.

Special thanks to Official Hotel Sponsor Hilton Checkers Los Angeles, the premier location for pre-event drinks and dinner. Happy Hour will be hosted at the Hilton Checkers rooftop each day from 5PM-6PM.

TICKETS TO LOS ANGELES FASHION WEEK

SCHEDULE

Thursday, October 14th

6PM – Doors Open

7PM – HOUSE OF SKYE By Skye Yayoi Drynan

9PM – Merlin Castell, Gh Luxury Lingerie

Friday, October 15th

6PM – Doors Open

7PM – Eni Buiron FEMME, Alexis Monsanto, Glaudi

9PM – Watt x W.G., Willfredo Gerardo

1030PM– Official Afterparty hosted by Classic Cat

Saturday, October 16th

6PM – Doors Open

7PM – ARGYLE GRANT, Chicago Playground, Chavez Inc.

9PM – Mister Triple X, Kentaro Kameyama, Custo Barcelona

1030PM-2AM – Official Afterparty at Warwick LA

Sunday, October 17th

6PM – Doors Open

7PM – NATALIA FEDNER, Stormy Weathers, Giannina Azar

8PM – Presentation by Adolfo Sanchez

9PM – Kenneth Barlis, ASTA RAZMA, Diana Couture X UBS Gold

1030PM – Official Closing Gala hosted by Classic Cat

For additional information contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Art Hearts Fashion