LOS ANGELES FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION AND ROTTEN TOMATOES TEAM UP TO AWARD TWO $3,000 SCHOLARSHIPS FOR ASPIRING FILM CRITICS FROM DIVERSE BACKGROUNDS ATTENDING LOS ANGELES-AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) announced today that Rotten Tomatoes, entertainment fans' go-to resource for movie and TV recommendations, will be supporting this year's LAFCA Ruth Batchelor Scholarship, which provides financial assistance to students from diverse backgrounds pursuing careers in film criticism.

Scholarships in the amount of $3,000 will be offered to two students – one woman and one other person from an underrepresented group or groups – who are currently enrolled at a community college in the Los Angeles area. In addition to the financial award, recipients will receive $100 Fandango and FandangoNOW gift cards to watch movies in theaters or at home, and an invitation to attend LAFCA's annual awards dinner on January 11, 2020.

"Los Angeles Film Critics Association members are thrilled to encourage and assist future film critics from diverse backgrounds," said Claudia Puig, president of LAFCA. "We are eager to champion a wide spectrum of knowledgeable voices in a field we feel passionately about, and are honored to be partnering with Rotten Tomatoes in this effort. "

Eligible candidates can submit their application materials, including a cover letter and three writing samples, to LAFCAscholarship@gmail.com. The application period is open now and ends on December 1, 2019. More information about the LAFCA Ruth Batchelor Scholarship can be found here.

"At Rotten Tomatoes we are committed to fostering inclusion in entertainment criticism and supporting the next generation of critics," said Jenny Jediny, Rotten Tomatoes Senior Manager, Critic Relations. "We are excited to support LAFCA and their effort to help students at the community college level realize their educational and professional dreams."

Rotten Tomatoes' support of the LAFCA Ruth Batchelor Scholarship is part of the company's $100,000 critics grant program, established in 2018, aimed to increase inclusion in entertainment criticism through donations to film festivals and other industry initiatives. The company announced recently that it will be renewing its grant program in 2020, by allocating another $100,000 to support various industry programs dedicated to promoting diversity in criticism.

About Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes and the Tomatometer score are the world's most trusted recommendation resources for quality entertainment. As the leading online aggregator of movie and TV show reviews from thousands of critics, Rotten Tomatoes provides fans with a comprehensive guide to what's Fresh – and what's Rotten – in theaters and at home. Another helpful tool is the widely used Audience Score, denoted by a popcorn bucket, featuring "verified ratings and reviews" from confirmed ticket purchasers. Rotten Tomatoes also serves movie and TV fans with original editorial content on its site and social channels, produces fun and informative video series, and holds live events for fans across the country with its fan versus critics show 'Your Opinion Sucks.' For entertainment fans looking for a recommendation, or to share an opinion, Rotten Tomatoes is the right place.

