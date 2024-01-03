Los Angeles Fire Protection Services

Commercial and Residential Fire Protection Services in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Best Fire Protection Services in Los Angeles". This is a common Google or Bing search for a property owner or property management company seeking reliable fire protection services in Los Angeles. Perhaps a property is due for Regulation 4 Testing or Insurance Testing. Whether you need to hire a licensed contractor to perform initial testing, or need a second opinion based on a completed inspection with defects to be repaired, it's important to ask the questions in the next segment to a prospective contractor.

Hiring a Fire Protection Company

If you are looking for a Licensed Contractor as soon as possible contact Kevin Opos at (213) 770-2271 or visit KO Fire Protection. Kevin recommends providing the following information to help quote your job quickly:

  • Who ordered testing? Fire Department or Insurance company? Or perhaps a responsible owner or manager has a feeling the property is due for maintenance
  • Which systems need to be tested? Typically each system has its own respective testing procedure and report to be filled out by the contractor
  • What is your property address? Information such as commercial or residential, number of floors, number of units, square footage, and occupancy type are helpful to a contractor
  • What is your deadline? If your insurance policy is going to be cancelled or if the fire department is threatening to fine you due to non-compliance, its best to be up front so accommodations can be made

Testing was Completed, Now What?

After testing is completed, the contractor will need reasonable time to fill out reports and send over findings and an invoice. Be sure the certified tester understands whether testing is for LAFD Reg 4 requirements or for Insurance testing per NFPA Requirements. If there are no defects found, great news! A Reg 4 report will be uploaded to The Compliance Engine and an NFPA insurance report can be submitted to your agent. If defects are found, your fire protection contractor will need to quote repairs and complete a Retest or Corrections report.

For further information about Insurance Testing in Los Angeles for Fire Protection Systems, please contact KO Fire Protection by emailing [email protected], calling 213-770-2271 or by visiting https://www.kofireinc.com/.

